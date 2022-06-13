After falling to La Grande in the Class 4A baseball playoffs, Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said the Tigers would be a tough team to beat. He turned out to be right, as La Grande went on to win the Class 4A title, dominating Hidden Valley 10-1 in the championship game.
La Grande beat the Pirates 10-0 in the opening round and topped Sky-Em champion Marist Catholic 10-4 in the quarterfinals. The Tigers beat Philomath 8-0 in the semifinals and then broke out the offense in the championship game against a stout Hidden Valley pitching staff that had allowed just one run on the way to the championship game — wins over Baker (7-0), Junction City (17-0) and Mazama (10-1).
Meanwhile, the teams that eliminated Bandon’s squads in the Class 2A-1A playoffs both ended up finishing second.
Umpqua Valley Christian, which eliminated Bandon’s baseball team, fell to Kennedy in the title game.
Bandon opened with a 4-1 win over Western Christian before falling to the Monarchs 11-1. Umpqua Valley Christian then beat the Dufur/South Wasco County team 4-3 in nine innings before Kennedy beat UVC 11-1 for the title. That completed a dominant run for the Trojans, who opened with a 13-0 win over the Grant Union/Prairie City team that eliminated Coquille. Kennedy then topped Monroe 6-1 and Knappa 11-1.
In Class 3A, South Umpqua beat Santiam Christian 10-2 for the title. Santiam Christian had eliminated Brookings-Harbor 8-1 in the quarterfinals after the Bruins opened with a 2-0 win over La Pine.
No. 11 seed Crescent Valley beat Lebanon 6-0 for the Class 5A crown after earlier eliminating two Midwestern League teams, topping Ashland 7-6 in eight innings and Thurston 11-5. The Raiders won all three of their playoff games on the road on the way to the championship game, beating Wilsonville 9-4 in the semifinals. In the title game they beat a Lebanon squad that had topped them twice in the regular season.
West Linn dominated Canby 14-0 in the Class 6A championship game.
In softball, the combined Grant Union/Prairie City team nearly won the Class 2A-1A title after eliminating Bandon in its first playoff game.
The Prospectors opened the playoffs with a bye while Bandon was beating Neah-Kah-Nie 11-1. When the Tigers went east to Grant Union, they fell 8-0, which was a respectable score against the Grant Union/Prairie City team that entered as the No. 1 seed. The Prospectors beat Sunset Conference champion Toledo 15-0 in the quarterfinals and topped Nestucca 11-1 in the semifinals before losing in the title game 5-3 to Lakeview.
In Class 4A, Sky-Em champion Marist Catholic, the top-ranked team, came up just short in the championship game, falling 3-2 to Cascade. The Cougars overcame a 2-0 deficit and scored the winning run on a two-out single by Kailee Bode in the seventh inning.
In the other softball finals, Burns won the Class 3A title with a 3-1 win over Yamhill-Carlton; top-ranked Pendleton won the Class 5A title 2-0 over Wilsonville; and No. 1 Tigard outlasted Oregon City 1-0 in 10 innings to win the Class 6A crown. Tigard and Oregon City had just three hits each and their pitchers combined for 35 strikeouts before Karen Spadafora had the game-winning single in the 10th for Tigard. Makenna Reid had her 20th and 21st strikeouts in the top of the 10th when Oregon City had runners on second and third base.