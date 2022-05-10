When Marshfield and North Bend are reunited in the same football league next fall, they will be joined with a brand new set of teams.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s Executive Board approved the recommendations of the football ad-hoc committee last week, including new league alignments for football and a major switch for smaller schools.
Though Marshfield and North Bend will be part of the Sky-Em League for other team sports, for football they will be in a district with the three Klamath Falls-area schools — Henley, Mazama and Klamath Union — as well as Hidden Valley of Grants Pass. The seventh team in the league, tentatively called the “Big Sky Conference,” will be Ashland, a Class 5A school that plays down to the Class 4A level for football.
There will be five Class 4A leagues, with the top three teams from each league advancing to the playoffs, along with the fourth-place team from the Big Sky or Oregon West Conference ranked highest in the power rankings. The Oregon West Conference includes Sky-Em members Cottage Grove, Marist Catholic and Junction City, along with Cascade, Philomath, Sweet Home and Stayton.
Coquille, which won the Class 2A state title last fall, moves back up to Class 3A this year and will be in the 10-team Far West League for football, along with Brookings-Harbor, Cascade Christian, Douglas, Lakeview, North Valley, Phoenix, St. Mary’s, Sutherlin and South Umpqua, which lost to Siuslaw in the Class 3A title game last fall, the same day Coquille and Marshfield (Class 4A) were champions.
Siuslaw will be part of the Mountain Valley Conference with Creswell, Elmira, Harrisburg, La Pine, Pleasant Hill and Sisters.
Four teams from the Far West League will make the playoffs and three from the Mountain Valley Conference, as well as the Coastal Range and PacWest conferences. The five-team Eastern Oregon League will get two playoff spots. One team will be chosen through the power rankings.
While Marshfield, North Bend and Coquille are with new league foes, the schools in Class 2A face a major fundamental change for football, switching from the 11-man to the nine-man format.
Class 2A schools were given the chance to play up to Class 3A and continue playing 11-man. Only Kennedy, which lost to Coquille in the championship game, and Salem Academy have opted to do so.
Bandon, Gold Beach and Reedsport will be in the Class 2A Southern Conference, along with Illinois Valley, Oakland, a combined North Douglas/Yoncalla team and Glide and Rogue River, two Class 3A schools that will play down for football. Each of the five Class 2A leagues gets three playoff teams, with one additional team chosen through the power rankings.
Myrtle Point will be in the Class 1A eight-man District 1, which will get four playoff teams.
For the first time, there also will be a formal state championship structure for the Class 1A schools that play six-man football, a group that includes Powers. Five of the 14 teams from the Powers league will be in the playoffs, along with three of the nine teams in the other league.
There also was a change at the Class 6A level. Starting this fall, that classification will have two 16-team brackets which will have their championship games the same day as the other classifications. The league champions will all be in the top bracket, along with the next 10 teams in the power rankings. The second 16-team bracket will include the next 16 teams in the rankings.
Another significant decision by the OSAA Executive Board was finalizing the cross country special districts for next fall.
With Siuslaw among schools dropping down to Class 3A, there was talk about having a Class 3A division for the girls and a separate Class 2A-1A division, which has been the format for boys the past few years.
Ultimately, the Executive Board followed the Championship Committee’s recommendation and decided to continue with a class 3A-2A-1A girls division, which means defending state champion Bandon will be in the same cross country district with Siuslaw, which won the Class 4A title last fall. Valley Catholic, which placed fifth in Class 4A last fall, also drops down to Class 3A this year.
A complete summary of the Executive Board’s actions last week can be found at www.osaa.org