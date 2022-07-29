July 25, 2022 The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame & Museum postponed its induction ceremony until October 9, 2022.
Originally scheduled for July 31 at Providence Park Key Bank Club, their air conditioning system has broken down and cannot be repaired until parts arrive from off shore. Coupled with severe heatwave weather conditions, we’ve elected to postpone the event until October, according to Mike Rose, induction ceremony chairman.
Paid ticket holders may attend the October event with their current tickets, and refunds are available if requested. The event will include not only Timber Joey, but also mascots from other professional and collegiate teams from around the region.
Among those invited are Barley from the Hillsboro Hops, Blaze from the Portland Trailblazers, the Oregon Duck and Benny Beaver, the Portland Pilot and PSU Viking….and many more. A piper and drummer will add to the color and fun of the tailgate reception. Guests are encouraged to dress casual and sport their favorite team colors while enjoying traditional tailgate fare and refreshments.
The Tailgate Party Reception begins at 2 PM, with the Awards Ceremony following at 4:00 PM MC’d by Dwight Jaynes. Tickets are $65 per person. Guests may enter through gate C, on the SW 18th Avenue side of the stadium. (Handicap drop off parking at Gate A). Please call the Hall of Fame at 503/227-7466, email info@oregonsportshall. org or click www. oregonsportshll.org for additional information and ticket orders or refunds.
This year’s class includes Oregon Tech Men’s Basketball Teams from 2004, 2008 and 2012; Dennis Erickson, Coaching; Dave Gasser, Coaching; Fred Jones, Basketball; Terry Durham, Officiating; Felicia Ragland, Basketball; Becky Sisley, Masters Athlete; and Connie Madigan, Hockey.
One of our own, Dwight Jaynes will act as master of ceremonies. Each year the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame helps preserve Oregon’s rich sports heritage through its recognition of outstanding Oregon athletes and special contributors to sport. In addition, Oregon Sports Hall of Fame college scholarships will be awarded to Oregon scholar-athletes, made possible by contributions from the MacTarnahan Family Trust. Six student-athletes will be awarded $3000 scholarships to be used for continuing their education at Oregon colleges and universities.
This year’s student athletes are: Kylie Burk, Waldport HS; Joey Gartrell, Canby HS; Jessy Hart, Sweet home HS; Elia Sanchez-Rodriguez, North Salem HS; Isaac Urbina, Pendleton HS; and Lucas William, Mountain View HS (Bend).
The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame recognizes and honors Oregon’s rich athletic history with our museum and annual induction and awards ceremony. The Hall of Fame’s goal is to inspire participation in sport and foster awareness of the values and life-long rewards gained from this participation.
The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame & Museum’s collection and exhibits are currently in storage at the Oregon Historical Society’s facility in Gresham.