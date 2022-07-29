July 25, 2022 The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame & Museum postponed its induction ceremony until October 9, 2022.

Originally scheduled for July 31 at Providence Park Key Bank Club, their air conditioning system has broken down and cannot be repaired until parts arrive from off shore. Coupled with severe heatwave weather conditions, we’ve elected to postpone the event until October, according to Mike Rose, induction ceremony chairman.

