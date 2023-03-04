COOS BAY — Oregon Episcopal came up just short of topping one league rival when the Aardvarks fell late to top seed Westside Christian in the Class 3A boys semifinals Friday night.

OES didn’t let the opportunity get away again Saturday, beating De La Salle North Catholic 78-71 in the third-place game at the Pirate Palace.



