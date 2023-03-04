COOS BAY — Oregon Episcopal came up just short of topping one league rival when the Aardvarks fell late to top seed Westside Christian in the Class 3A boys semifinals Friday night.
OES didn’t let the opportunity get away again Saturday, beating De La Salle North Catholic 78-71 in the third-place game at the Pirate Palace.
The Aardvarks used a fast start on offense and good free throw shooting down the stretch to beat the Knights, who had topped them twice during the Lewis & Clark League season.
“It makes it sweeter,” Oregon Episcopal’s Cyrus Forney said of winning in the trophy round. “They’re an amazing team We’ve had a hard time with them in the past.”
He said the Knights are the gold standard other teams in the Lewis & Clark League are trying to match.
On Saturday, the Aardvarks bettered De La Salle North Catholic.
“It was a heck of a game,” said Sam Schwalbach. “We all played like a team. There’s great camaraderie on this team.”
OES used hot outside shooting to build a 29-18 lead just over three minutes into the second quarter, hitting seven of their first nine 3-point attempts and scoring the first 11 points of the second.
The shooting cooled down some the rest of the way, but the Aardvarks finished at 51.9 percent overall and made 10 of 21 from 3-point range for the game.
“We know when we’re hitting our shots, we’re a tough team to beat,” Forney said.
Schwalbach made four of the 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
“It feels really good when you’ve got something going, being able to see the bench celebrating every 3,” he said.
“The energy seeps onto the court,” Forney added. “It helps us.”
Levi Edelman led the Aardvarks with 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers and six of his seven free throws down the stretch, helping OES fight off every challenge from the Knights.
Forney added 11 points and eight assists and Henry Gewecke also scored 11.
Jaylen Hill led De La Salle North Catholic with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Quincy Aranda added 16 points and Elliot Ball-Dowling 10.
Oregon Episcopal was in position to play for the title Friday night, leading Westside Christian by five points in the fourth quarter before ultimately coming up short.
“There was definitely some emotion,” Schwalbach said. “We thought we should have that game.”
Forney added a chance to decompress with the team’s host family helped get through the frustration.
“Coach says we have 24 hours to celebrate or 24 hours to sulk,” he said.
So the Aardvarks came out loose in the third-place game.
“It felt like we had nothing to lose — just come out and have fun,” Schwalbach said. “It’s the last game of the season.
“We didn’t want to go out crying with a loss. We’d rather go out crying with a win.”
It was a sweet finish for the team and its six seniors, including Forney, Edelman, Gewecke, Sam Schwalbach, A.J. Matheson-Lieber and Richard Zhang.
“This is a fun team to play with,” Forney said. “It feels really good to win with this group of guys.”
De La Salle North Catholic has built a tradition of success in the Bay Area, with several titles. Last year, the Knights were runners-up to Cascade Christian, which beat them in this year’s semifinals.
The team won the Lewis & Clark League and finished 24-4 overall, a big accomplishment since many of the squads key players were new this year.
“That inexperience showed here,” said De La Salle North Catholic coach James Broadous II. “It’s a different environment here.”