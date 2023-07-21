The Oregon Athletic Officials Association and the Oregon School Activities Association are recruiting officials for the high school fall sports seasons.
There is an immediate need for new officials in football, volleyball and soccer throughout the state of Oregon.
Becoming a high school official has several benefits including staying involved in athletics, maintaining good physical condition and earning money, according to OAOA Executive Director Jack Folliard.
“Oregon has an urgent need for officials in all sports,” Folliard said. “Officials provide valuable service to high schools and students, make a positive impact in the community and build relationships.”