Oregon Episcopal School of Bandon won the Bandon High School Stroke Play Invitational tournament at Old Macdonald on Monday.
The golfers battled high wind throughout the round on the course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and the early starters also faced driving rain.
Oregon Episcopal’s Henry Ehrlich took medalist honors by shooting a 77, including being under par on the back nine. Teammate Ethan Tseng and Elliott Zimmer of St. Mary’s both shot 78.
Oregon Episcopal had a team score of 318, which was eight shots better than St. Mary’s. Marshfield scored 340, Bandon 355, North Bend 382 and Phoenix 456.
Bandon’s Peyton Simonds shot 80, which tied him for fourth place with a pair of Phoenix golfers. Marshfield was led by Ben Mahaffy’s 81 and Owen Bascom shot 82 for North Bend.
Marsfield’s other scores were 83 by Gabe Mahaffy, 85 by Mason Pederson, 91 by Oscar Day, 92 by Ezra Waterman and 96 by Kody Chandler.
Bandon’s other scores were 86 by Owen Brown, 87 by Ryan Flynn, 89 by Sean Ells, 92 by Zack Robertson, 99 by Carter Brown and 111 by Andrew Robertson.
North Bend’s other scores were 87 by David Roberts, 100 by Carter Knutson, 113 by Dashal Gordon and 125 by Garrett Vetter.
TRACK & FIELD
PIRATES SHINE: Marshfield had numerous winners in a meet Tuesday at Steve Prefontaine Track that also included Cottage Grove and Pacific.
Jonathan Parks had a big day for Marshfield, setting a new best by clearing 14 feet, 8 inches to win the pole vault and also won the long jump (19-9) and 200 (24.07 seconds).
Marshfield’s boys also got wins by Elijah Fox in the 100 (12.00), Aaron Hutchins in the 400 (53.94), Trent Summers in the 300 hurdles (45.74), Matthew Allen in the shot put (37-8) and the 4x400 relay team.
Pacific’s Ruben Watson won the javelin (105-5).
Aryana Mill won the high jump (4-8) and triple jump (29-4) for Marshfield’s girls, who also got wins by Bailey Wallack in the 100 (13.76) and 200 (29.19), Daphne Scriven in the discus (102-4) and Charlie Dea in the long jump (14-4).
Courtney Phillips won the 100 hurdles for Pacific (19.91).
The Pirates welcome nearly 30 teams Saturday for the annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational, which runs most of the day with field events starting at 10 a.m. and running events at 11.
That event includes one of the state’s top sprinters, Gavin Cougle of St. Mary’s; the outstanding distance corps from Crater led by Tyrone Gorze; stellar thrower Josh Mahle of Erueka, Calif.; standout high jumper and hurdler Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale; a number of top girls in multiple events from Grants Pass and all the top athletes from the South Coast schools.