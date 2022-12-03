Oakland High School followed its league title in football with a state championship, opening a 34-6 lead on the way to a 46-32 win over Weston-McEwen on Nov. 26 at Hillsboro Stadium in the Class 2A title game.
Cade Olds had three touchdown runs and Cade Collins had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run for the Oakers, who finished 12-1. Olds rushed for 243 yards in the win.
Weston-McEwen had beaten Oakland 24-16 back in September, but the Oakers won the rest of their games, including league wins over Bandon (56-6) and Gold Beach (50-8).
CLASS 3A: Far West League champion Cascade Christian overwhelmed Kennedy 41-6 at Cottage Grove to complete a perfect season.
The Challengers got three touchdown passes and two touchdown runs form Keith Reed in the win.
Kennedy was denied a title for the second straight year. The Trojans lost to Coquille in the Class 2A title game in 2001 and chose to play up to Class 3A this year so they could continue to play 11-man, instead of the new nine-man format in Class 2A.
This week, Cascade Christian begins defense of the basketball title it won at Marshfield High School last winter.
CLASS 4A: Estacada won its first state football title, beating Tillamook 32-8 at Hillsboro Stadium, behind its punishing rushing offense.
James Durand and quarterback Cory James each scored two touchdowns and Waylon Riedel rushed for 125 yards for the Rangers, who entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed. Tillamook was seeded sixth.
Marshfield, the 2021 champion, beat Tillamook back in the season opener but was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round this fall.
CLASS 1A: Lost River blanked top-ranked St. Paul 43-0 to win the eight-man title at Cottage Grove.
Connor Dunlea had three interceptions and also recovered a fumble on defense for the Raiders. He also had a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in the win as Lost River avenged an earlier loss to St. Paul. Chas McAuliffe had a pair of touchdown passes to Isaac Hernandez and caught the touchdown pass from Dunlea.
Both teams beat Myrtle Point during the season and St. Paul eliminated the Bobcats in the semifinals.
CLASS 5A: Summit topped Wilsonville 35-28 to win the title in its return to Class 5A after spending the previous four years in Class 6A.
Hogan Carmichael had three touchdown passes and Ethan Carlson had two TD receptions and returned a punt for a score for the Storm.
CLASS 6A: Top-ranked West Linn beat Sheldon 23-14 for the state championship, opening a 20-0 lead and holding on.
Sam Leavitt rushed for 171 yards and passed for 131 for the Lions.
Sheldon is coached by former Marshfield player and coach Josh Line.
In the inaugural Columbia Cup, for the Class 6A schools ranked 17th through 32nd, Westview beat North Salem 51-22. Jordan Fisher rushed for 417 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries in the win, capping season that included a state-best 2,972 rushing yards and 40 scores.