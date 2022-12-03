football
Oakland High School followed its league title in football with a state championship, opening a 34-6 lead on the way to a 46-32 win over Weston-McEwen on Nov. 26 at Hillsboro Stadium in the Class 2A title game.

Cade Olds had three touchdown runs and Cade Collins had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run for the Oakers, who finished 12-1. Olds rushed for 243 yards in the win.



