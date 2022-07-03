The North Coos Waterfront got on a hot streak in hot weather last week, winning an American Legion baseball tournament in Philomath and a game in Eugene, all in scorching temperatures.
North Coos started the four-day stretch with a 17-7 win against Churchill in Eugene last Thursday. The game had been scheduled for nine innings but was shortened to seven by the 10-run rule.
The Waterfront then headed further up the Willamette Valley for the Les and Bob’s Invitational, and three more dominant wins.
North Coos started with a 14-0 win over Newport in five innings, a victory highlighted by strong pitching form Aidan Nelson and Bryant Wicks. Sam Mickelson had a double and Hunter Wheeling a triple.
That evening the team got the treat of attending a Corvallis Knights game at Goss Stadium, the home of Oregon State’s baseball team.
On Saturday, North Coos beat Dallas 16-2 behind strong pitching by Hunter Wheeling and tough defense including slick middle infield play by Knoll Gederos and Jalen Riddle. Catcher Carter Brock threw out three would-be base stealers. Riddle also was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and Gederos also had a double.
In the championship game Sunday against Philomath, North Coos won 14-1 in six innings. Peyton Forrester led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Luke Wheeling went 2-for-4 with a double, Joshio Stevens and Hunter Wheeling each had a double. North Coos scored in five of the six innings.
The tournament also included Santiam Christian, Corvallis and Stayton.
“We pitched very well the last four days and endured some sweltering heat at times,” North Coos coach Brad Horning said. “We were the only team not sleeping in our own bed.
“On the final day of the tournament, we really showed up. Luke Wheeling responded to the challenge against a club that had battered their opponents. Offensively we were tough outs.”
Horning noted that Philomath’s pitchers walked just three batters, but the Waterfront amassed 12 hits in six innings, including five extra-base hits.
North Coos hopes to maintain the momentum in a big week that includes league doubleheaders against Siuslaw on Saturday at Clyde Allen Field and Thursday in Florence sandwiched around the first of two twin bills against South Coos on Tuesday at Clyde Allen Field.
The team’s final home scheduled doubleheader is July 11 against Brookings, followed by a league doubleheader against Eugene on July 13 and the regular-season finale July 15 against South Coos at Marshfield.