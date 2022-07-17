The North Coos American Legion baseball team picked up a couple of doubleheader sweeps, one in a league twin bill against Three Rivers of Florence and the other in a non-league match-up against North Douglas.
Against Three Rivers, North Coos won 2-1 and 9-6.
Bryant Wicks and Jack Burgmeier had strong pitching in the opener and Sam Mickelson had a triple.
In the nightcap, Peyton Forrester, Weston Moffitt and Knoll Gederos pitched for the Waterfront, which took advantage of some walks by Three Rivers and some timely hitting to score its runs.
Against North Douglas, North Coos won 15-0 and 19-8, after trailing by six runs in the nightcap. Gederos and Joshio Stevens combined on a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the opener and Gederos and Burgmeier hit doubles. Gederos also had three hits and Jalen Riddle had two.
North Coos finishes its season with a doubleheader against South Coos at Marshfield High School on Friday.