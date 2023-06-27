The North Coos American Legion baseball team got its first two wins of the summer season on Thursday, sweeping South Coos in a doubleheader at Clyde Allen Field.
North Coos won the first game 6-5 in extra innings.
Josh Sullivan had a pair of doubles for the Waterfront and scored the winning run in the eighth inning, coming around from first base on a double by Sam Mickelson.
Joshio Stevens had two hits and Carter Brock had a double. Brock and Walker Huntley provided the pitching for North Coos.
The second game also was a one-run contest, with North Coos winning 7-6 and preserving the lead with a big defensive play in the top of the seventh inning.
Jake Sproul reached on an error and Johnny Calvert walked to start the seventh inning for South Coos and both moved up on a wild pitch.
Nick Johnson hit a shallow fly to right field and Jackson Swanson caught the ball and threw Sproul out at home plate for a double play.
Teagan Anderson then struck out Logan Shipman on a full count pitch to end the game.
Stevens pitched the first six innings before Anderson took over in the seventh for North Coos.
North Coos scored six of its seven runs in the second inning. Hunter Osuna walked and Weston Moffitt, Rocky Johnson and Josh Sullivan all hit singles. Mickelson reached on an error and Brock walked. Stevens drove in two runs and Walker Huntley one. Aryan Wright had a solo home run in the fourth.
The day before sweeping the Nooks, North Coos was swept by Roseburg Pepsi, both games ending up 12-2.
The Bottlecaps scored eight runs in the first inning of the first game and four in the opening frame of the second and North Coos was unable to battle back.
Drakkar Funk had two hits for the Waterfront and North Coos used nine different pictures.
North Coos lost its season-opening doubleheader to Grants Pass 5-0 and 4-0. The Waterfront got effective pitching from Osuna, Brock, Moffitt, Anderson, Huntley and Stevens, who combined for just four walks in the doubleheader. But the Waterfront only managed three hits all day, by Mickelson, Moffitt and Caden Hunt, who had a double.
North Coos visits the Eugene Oles on Tuesday and Florence on Thursday in a pair of doubleheaders before the three-day Philomath tournament that starts Friday.
Also in July, North Coos hosts Roseburg Pepsi on July 3, Brookings on July 6, Grants Pass on July 10, the Eugene Oles on July 11 and Florence on July 13 before finishing the season at South Coos on July 15.
All the doubleheaders at Clyde Allen Field start at 3 p.m., while the one at Marshfield begins at 1 p.m.
