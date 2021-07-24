North Coos finished its summer American Legion season with a sweep at Brookings on Saturday.
North Coos won the opener 11-1 and the nightcap 11-4.
Carter Brock had a big twin bill for the Waterfront, finishing with two hits in the opener and three hits in the nightcap and scoring two runs in each game.
Jason Garcia pitched a complete game in the 11-1 win, allowing just two hits and striking out 10. Garcia also had three hits, including a double, three runs and two RBIs in that game.
Nick Williams also scored two runs in that win.
In the 11-4 victory, Knoll Gederos had two hits and three runs, ? Peters added a single and double and two RBIs, Williams drove in two runs, Garcia scored twice and Ian Sissell had two runs and an RBI.
North Coos finished he summer with a 12-10 record.
The South Coos Nooks handed Roseburg Pepsi its only Area 4 North Division loss when Landon Croff spun a brilliant one-hitter in the opening game of a twin bill between the American Legion teams at Legion Field in Roseburg on Monday.
The Bottlecaps, who already had clinched the league’s berth in the upcoming Legion-A State Tournament, bounced back from the 5-0 loss with a 17-4 win in the nightcap, to finish league play at 7-1. The Nooks finished 4-4 and North Coos finished 1-7.
Monday’s opener was one of the highlights of the season for South Coos.
“Landon Croff pitched a really good game,” South Coos coach Chilly Peck said.
In addition to allowing just one hit, Croff struck out eight and walked just one batter.
Croff also had a triple in the win, while Drake Rogers had a double and single, two runs and two RBIs.
Wyatt Peck had two hits and drove in two runs and Cobin Bouska had two hits, a run and an RBI. Ryder Easton also had two hits and scored a run and Joseph Herbert had a hit and a run.
But the South Coos pitching staff had trouble with its control in the nightcap, and the Bottlecaps took advantage of the 14 walks.
Peck had a two-run triple and also scored a run in the loss. Dom Montiel had two hits and a run and Luke Parry had two hits and an RBI. Herbert and Easton also scored runs and Bouska had an RBI.
A day earlier, South Coos finished a season sweep of the Grants Pass Diggers with wins by 10-5 and 20-8 margins in American Legion play at Marshfield High School.
Wyatt Peck had two hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI in the opener. Rogers and Daniel Cabrera each had two runs and Bouska drove in two runs. Perry, Colton Siewell and Dean Tucker each had a run and an RBI. Siewell hit a double. Cabrera pitched the first four innings and picked up the win.
In the nightcap, Herbert had three hits, three runs and two RBIs and also picked up the win on the mound. Bouska had two hits, including a double, scored three runs and drove in four. Henry Rankin added two hits, two runs and three RBIs.
Jonathan Calvert scored four runs and Perry had two runs and two RBIs.