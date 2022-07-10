North Coos won a pair of nonleague American Legion games against South Coos on Saturday, but when the games counted toward the standings on Tuesday, South Coos took both halves of the twin bill.
The Saturday doubleheader was scheduled quickly after other games for the two teams fell through.
North Coos won the first game 6-1 as Luke Wheeling pitched a two-hitter for North Coos, both hits by Cobin Bouska.
North Coos won the second game 10-4. Bryant Wicks pitched five quality innings for the Waterfront and Knoll Gederos threw the final two innings. Wheeling had two hits an Jack Burgmeier had multiple RBIs in the win.
On Tuesday, South Coos won 6-3 and 2-1.
Colton Siewell pitched a strong game for the Nooks in the opener and Luke Parry had a two-run homer following an error to erase a 1-0 deficit in the sixth inning of the nightcap after North Coos had led most of the way.
In the first game, Siewell pitched the first five innings, striking out 10, before Jake Sproul finished off the win. Parry had three hits and two runs, Siewell and Max James each had two hits, Landon Croff drove in two runs and Dean Tucker scored twice. Peyton Forrester had two hits and a run for North Coos and Gederos had a hit, a run and an RBI.
Croff was the winning pitcher in the second game for the Nooks, allowing just two hits, by Forrester and Carter Brock. Sam Mickelson scored the run for North Coos.
Gederos and Aidan Nelson combined on a three-hitter for North Coos, with Parry having two hits and Bridger Olson one. Croff was on base when Parry hit the home run.
It was a well-played doubleheader, North Coos coach Brad Horning said.
“Both teams made some outstanding plays on defense,” he said. “Their pitchers — Croff, Siewell and Sproul — filled up the (strike) zone. Our pitchers — Hunter Wheeling, Knoll Gederos and Aidan Nelson — did the same.”
For South Coos, the wins followed a pair of doubleheader victories over Brookings. The Nooks won both games last Thursday by matching 8-3 scores and then won two more Sunday by scores of 3-2 and 15-4.