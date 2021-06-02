North Bend’s wrestling team beat Marshfield 36-27 in a dual meet Thursday.
The Bulldogs won four of the six contested matches.
The schools also were able to get in a few extra matches.
Among the counting matches, North Bend got pins by Dishawn Willis over Riley Murphy at 132 pounds, Liam Buskerud over John Lemmons at 160 pounds, Cutter Woodworth over Hayden Murphy at 220 pounds and Neal Walter over Aiden Barnhart at 285 pounds.
Marshfield’s wins were a pin by Miguel Velazquez over Raine Carle at 195 pounds (in just nine seconds) and Spencer Pederson by decision over Reggie Watson at 106 pounds.
In the bonus matches, Marshfield’s Rowdy Lewis pinned Wyatt Smith, while Lemmons pinned Tim Sarnecky and Velazquez over Woodworth.
Smith pinned Murphy and Ingram had a decision over Marshfield’s Chris Thomas.