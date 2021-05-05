Host North Bend’s track and field team beat Coquille, Myrtle Point, Pacific and Powers in a meet Saturday.
Coquille’s boys and girls were both second, but more than 100 points behind the Bulldogs in the team races.
North Bend’s boys got two wins each by Roman Fritz, Jason Padget and Eli Bogatin. Fritz won the shot put (41 feet) and javelin (168-11). Padget took the 100 (11.71 seconds) and 200 (24.32). Bogatin swept the hurdles races, winning the highs in 17.71 and the intermediates in 46.46.
Coquille’s Brock Willis won the high jump (5-6) and long jump (18-6 ½) and Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal took the 1,500 (4:56.46) and 3,000 (10:35.43).
For North Bend’s girls, Lennon Riddle won the long jump (14-11 ½) and pole vault (9-0), Celeste Le took the 100 (13.58) and 200 (28.21), Sara Slade finished first in the 1,500 (5:20.36) and 3,000 (11:48.53) and Sierra Bell won the 100 hurdles (18.78) and 300 hurdles (59.94).
North Bend hosts Marshfield and Coquille on Tuesday and then competes, along with the rest of the county schools, in the Coos County Meet on Saturday at Marshfield.
SKY-EM SHOWCASE: Marshfield’s girls finished first in the showcase meet at Siuslaw High School on Friday.
The event, at the site of the upcoming Sky-Em League District Meet, included all the league’s teams but Marist Catholic.
Marshfield’s girls won with depth and a few individual wins.
Raegan Rhodes won the long jump (14-4) and tied for first place in the pole vault with teammate Roxy Day and Junction City’s Elaina Deming after all cleared 8-4. Sheila Rojas took the 100 (13.98) and 200 (28.95).
Mira Matthews won the javelin (103-2), Charlie Dea won the 400 (1:07.85). The Pirates also won the 4x100 relay (55.03).
Marshfield’s boys finished second behind the host Vikings.
Trent Summers cleared 14-4 to win the pole vault and Jonathon Parks (13-6) and Jack Waddington (13-0) were second and third in the event for Marshfield.
Parks won the 200 (23.86) and the Pirates also won the 4x100 relay (45.98).
The best marks among the girls were by Junction City’s Anika Thompson who won the 1,500 (4:40.46), Siuslaw’s Andrea Osbon who won the shot put (41-2) and discus (116-2) and Cottage Grove’s Matelynn Ladd who won the high jump (5-2) and triple jump (33-7 ½).
ROGUE RIVER MEET: Bandon had a number of winners in the meet at Rogue River last week.
For the boys, Ansen Converse won the 800 (2:17.0), followed by teammate Damian Avalos (2:18.1). Carter Brown won the 1,500 (4:49.4) and Charlie Ells the 3,000 (10:33.0).
Aunika Miller won the girls 1,500 (6:00.7), just ahead of teammate Cassie Kennon (6:03.2). Dani McLain took the 3,000 (13:03.8) and Holly Hutton was second in the 400 (1:05.2). Hutton, Olivia Thompson, Aunika Miller and Analise Miller combined to win the 4x400 relay (4:33.9).
In the field events, Kennedy Turner won the shot put (31-6 ½) and finished second in the javelin (95-5) behind teammate Kately Senn (101-8). Analise Miller won the high jump (4-6), with teammate Makiah Vierck second (4-4).
REEDSPORT MEET: Reedsport’s girls won a four-team meet with visiting Monroe, Toledo and Lowell on Friday.
Natalie Hammand won the 800 (2:44.6) and was second in the 3,000 (13:33.9) and Summer Smith took both the 1,500 (6:56.6) and 100 hurdles (21.2) for the Brave.
Samantha Klier was second in both the shot put (31-0 ½) and discus (88-6) for Reedsport. Hannah Conger won the long jump (11-11).
For the boys, Zac Roelle won the high jump (5-6) and long jump (18-1) and was second in the javelin (118-11).
North Bend Invitational
BOYS
Team Scores: North Bend 233, Coquille 111, Pacific 49, Myrtle Point 27.
Shot Put — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 41-0; 2. Kaleb Hoffman, NB, 38-4; 3. Josiah Jensen, NB, 38-2 ½.
Discus — 1. Sam Mickelson, NB, 114-1; 2. Josiah Jensen, NB, 105-5; 3. Jordan Walker, Pac, 104-10.
Javelin — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 168-11; 2. Keegan Young, NB, 144-4; 3. Wyatt Smith, NB, 134-5.
High Jump — 1. Brock Willis, Coq, 5-6; 2. Keegan Young, NB, 5-4; 3. Qwentyn Petty, Pac, 5-4.
Long Jump — 1. Brock Willis, Coq, 18-6 ½; 2. Court McKinley, Coq, 17-9; 3. Ethan Ingram, NB, 17-6.
Triple Jump — 1. Drew Phillips, NB, 39-7 ½; 2. Court McKinley, Coq, 35-8.
Pole Vault — 1. Brody Justice, NB, 13-0; 2. Trenton Parrott, NB, 11-0; 3. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 9-6.
100 — 1. Jason Padget, NB, 11.71; 2. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 12.01; 3. Drew Phillips, NB, 12.02.
200 — 1. Jason Padget, NB, 24.32; 2. Sam Mickelson, NB, 24.43; 3. Jaden Sperling, Coq, 25.70.
400 — 1. Qwentyn Petty, Pac, 56.86; 2. Gabe Swan, MP, 58.35; 3. Brock Willis, Coq, 59.09.
800 — 1. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 2:19.42; 2. Marlin McCutcheon, Pac, 2:33.49; 3. Jossen Delossantos, Coq, 2:34.45.
1,500 — 1. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 4:56.46; 2. Aidin Wilson, NB, 5:06.37; 3. Derek Bell, NB, 5:15.02.
3,000 — 1. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 10:35.43; 2. Hunter Jordan, Pac, 10:39.05; 3. Aidin Wilson, NB, 10:56.30.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Eli Bogatin, NB, 17.71; 2. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 19.46; 3. Howard Blanton, Coq, 20.46.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Eli Bogatin, NB, 46.46; 2. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 49.54; 3. Trenton Parrott, NB, 49.55.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend, 47.46.
4x400 Relay — 1. North Bend, 3:54.56; 2. North Bend, 4:13.64; 3. Coquille, 4:17.97.
GIRLS
Team Scores: North Bend 237, Coquille 112, Myrtle Point 82, Powers 25.
Shot Put — 1. Gia Faith, Coq, 32-10 ½; 2. Hailey Combie, Coq, 32-3 ½; 3. Ayako Harper, NB, 32-0.
Discus — 1. Hailey Combie, Coq, 103-5; 2. Alexis Hampton, NB, 102-6; 3. Harley Vanfossen, Pow, 72-2.
Javelin — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Pow, 111-8; 2. Callie Millet, Coq, 88-0; 3. Randee Cunningham, NB, 85-11.
High Jump — 1. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 4-4.
Long Jump — 1. Lennon Riddle, NB, 14-11 ½; 2. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 14-8 ½; 3. Lupita Trujillo, NB, 13-11.
Triple Jump — 1. Randee Cunningham, NB, 33-1; 2. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 28-11; 3. Caitlyn Anderson, NB, 27-7 ½.
Pole Vault — 1. Lennon Riddle, NB, 9-0; 2. Lupita Trujillo, NB, 9-0; 3. Callie Millet, Coq, 7-0.
100 — 1. Celeste Le, NB, 13.58 2. Keia Morris, NB, 14.48; 3. Hayley Brophy, MP, 15.02.
200 — 1. Celeste Le, NB, 28.21; 2. Lennon Riddle, NB, 28.46; 3. Ayla Riddle, NB, 31.96.
400 — 1. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:10.23; 2. Ayla Riddle, NB, 1:10.80; 3. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 1:22.09.
800 — 1. Celeste Sinko, NB, 2:33.62; 2. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 2:49.00; 3. Allison Storts, MP, 2:55.35.
1,500 — 1. Sara Slade, NB, 5:20.36; 2. Celeste Sinko, NB, 5:22.41; 3. Allison Storts, MP, 5:57.84.
3,000 — 1. Sara Slade, NB, 11:48.53; 2. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 12:19.20; 3. Erica Thrash, Coq, 17:45.44.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Sierra Bell, NB, 18.78; 2. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 19.61; 3. Hayley Brophy, MP, 20.23.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Sierra Bell, NB, 59.94.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend, 54.81; 2. Coquille, 1:01.22.
4x400 Relay — 1. North Bend, 4:45.54; 2. Myrtle Point, 4:57.62; 3. Coquille, 5:14.19.
Sky-Em Showcase
At Florence
BOYS
Team Scores: Siuslaw 194.5, Marshfield 160, Cottage Grove 133, Junction City 66.5, Elmira 63.
Shot Put — 1. Avery Hart, Siu, 40-8 1/2; 2. Jake Hopkins, CG, 39-11 ½; 3. Jacob Janeczko, Elm, 38-11 ¼; 4. Matthew Allen, Mar, 38-3.
Discus — 1. Skyler Loomis, Siu, 130-1; 2. Christian Newlan, Siu, 113-0; 3. Liam McClellan, Siu, 111-6; 4. Jake Hopkins, CG, 109-4.
Javelin — 1. Skyler Loomis, Siu, 152-5; 2. Evan Snauer, CG, 139-2; 3. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 128-8; 4. Korbyn Kopalchik, CG, 124-11.
High Jump — 1. Isaac Stere, CG, 5-10; 2. Sam Grayson, Mar, 5-6; 3. Evan Snauer, CG, 5-4; 4. Jack Waddington, Mar, 5-2.
Long Jump — 1. Isaac Stere, CG, 19-5 ¾; 2. Brennen Murphy, CG, 19-4; 3. Sam Grayson, Mar, 18-6 ¼; 4. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 18-5.
Triple Jump — 1. Brayden Wanaisie, Elm, 37-5; 2. Ty Kishen, CG, 37-5; 3. Camp Lacouture, Siu, 37-2; 4. James Smith, Siu, 35-10.
Pole Vault — 1. Trent Summers, Mar, 14-4; 2. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 13-6; 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 13-0; 4. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 11-6.
100 — 1. Isaiah Wilson, Elm, 11.72; 2. Elijah Blankenship, Siu, 11.74; 3. Hunter Petterson, Siu, 11.83; 4. Sam Grayson, Mar, 11.83.
200 — 1. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 23.86; 2. Hunter Petterson, Siu, 24.09; 3. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 24.28; 4. Brennen Murphy, CG, 24.42.
400 — 1. James Smith, Siu, 55.70; 2. Jessie Cook, JC, 55.99; 3. William Dickson, JC, 56.15; 4. Daniel Paasch, Siu, 57.72.
800 — 1. Jaxson Jensen, Siu, 2:08.59; 2. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 2:12.37; 3. Logan Bierly, JC, 2:13.16; 4. Brayden Jensen, Siu, 2:14.52.
1,500 — 1. Drew Chapman, CG, 4:29.70; 2. Jacob Blankenship, Siu, 4:30.27; 3. Talan Ross, Siu, 4:35.38; 4. Derek Anderson, Elm, 5:06.66.
3,000 — 1. Chad Hughes, Siu, 9:22.27; 2. Jaden Owens, CG, 9:44.71; 3. Tyler Hart, JC, 9:59.91; 4. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 10:08.82.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Tyler Russell, CG, 17.56; 2. Antonio Turtura, Elm, 19.35; 3. Brycen Cameron, CG, 19.74; 4. John Lemmons, Mar, 20.42.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Camp Lacouture, Siu, 45.49; 2. Jack Waddington, Mar, 47.15; 3. Tyler Russell, CG, 47.52; 4. Antonio Turtura, Elm, 48.83.
4x100 Relay — 1. Marshfield, 45.98; 2. Siuslaw, 46.31; 3. Junction City, 48.79.
4x400 Relay — 1. Cottage Grove, 3:42.70; 2. Marshfield, 3:43.01; 3. Siuslaw, 3:43.89; 4. Junction City, 3:56.39.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Marshfield 170, Junction City 147.5, Cottage Grove 100.5, Siuslaw 94, Elmira 45.
Shot Put — 1. Andrea Osbon, Siu, 41-2; 2. Leah Schiewe, CG, 34-11 ½; 3. Mira Matthews, Mar, 33-3 ¾; 4. Taryn Waddell, JC, 31-8.
Discus — 1. Andrea Osbon, Siu, 116-2; 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 112-5; 3. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 100-10; 4. Leah Schiewe, CG, 100-5.
Javelin — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar,102-3; 2. Andrea Osbon, Siu, 99-1; 3. Eboni Zehner, JC, 87-2; 4. Leah Schiewe, CG, 85-6.
High Jump — 1. Matelynn Ladd, CG, 5-2; 2. Gracie Arnold, CG, 5-0; 3. Aryana Mill, Mar, 4-8; 4. Ashlynn Long, JC, 4-6.
Long Jump — 1. Raegan Rhodes, Mar, 14-4; 2. Sara Gibson, JC, 13-11 ½; 3. Elaina Deming, JC, 13-10 ¾; 4. Gracie Arnold, CG, 13-8 ½.
Triple Jump — 1. Matelynn Ladd, CG, 33-7 ½; 2. Jillian Liebersbach, JC, 29-8; 3. Aryana Mill, Mar, 28-0 ½; 4. Avery Hutchins, CG, 27-5 ½.
Pole Vault — 1. Tie-Elaina Deming, JC; Roxy Day, Mar; and Raegan Rhodes, Mar, 8-4; 4. Danielle Amacher, JC, 7-4.
100 — 1. Sheila Rojas, Mar, 13.98; 2. Jordan McTaggart, JC, 14.56; 3. Hannah Heidt, JC, 14.71; 4. Arriana Brown, Siu, 14.71.
200 — 1. Sheila Rojas, Mar, 28.95; 2. Elaina Deming, JC, 29.03; 3. Raegan Rhodes, Mar, 29.94; 4. Danielle Amacher, JC, 30.71.
400 — 1. Charlie Dea, Mar, 1:07.85; 2. Ailea Hogue, Elm, 1:11.70; 3. Ellie Starr, JC, 1:12.95.
800 — 1. Iris Frome, Elm, 2:40.82.
1,500 — 1. Anika Thompson, JC, 4:40.46; 2. Brea Blankenship, Siu, 5:05.57; 3. Rylee Colton, Siu, 5:05.69.
3,000 — 1. Jane Lacouture, Siu, 12:35.58; 2. Courduroy Holbrook, Siu, 12:36.44; 3. Leona Marquess, CG, 13:40.30; 4. Piper Youngmayr, CG, 12:44.41.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Jillian Liebersbach, JC, 17.40; 2. Gracie Freudenthal, Siu, 17.67; 3. Roxy Day, Mar, 18.98; 4. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 19.42.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Jillian Liebersbach, JC, 50.68; 2. Charlie Dea, Mar, 51.51; 3. Gracie Freudenthal, Siu, 52.18; 4. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 55.03.
4x100 Relay — 1. Marshfield, 55.03; 2. Cottage Grove, 55.72; 3. Junction City, 56.43; 4. Elmira, 59.66.
4x400 Relay — 1. Siuslaw, 4:33.53; 2. Junction City, 4:35.53.