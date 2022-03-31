North Bend’s baseball team won four games over three days at the Umpqua Valley Christian Spring Break Tournament in Roseburg last week.
The Bulldogs beat Clatskanie 10-0, Pilot Rock 12-0, Horizon Christian 5-2 and Umpqua Valley Christian 5-4, powered by strong pitching throughout the event.
North Bend pitchers walked seven batters over 23 innings during the tournament.
“In the end, we had lots of good at-bats on a great turf field with good weather,” coach Brad Horning said, adding that the last win was particularly good. “I suspect UVC will be a team that goes deep into the playoffs.”
Against Clatskanie, the Bulldogs scored six runs in the first inning when Jalen Riddle walked, Knoll Gederos singled, Hunter Wheeling was hit by a pitch, Luke Wheeling singled and Joshjo Stevens and Aidan Nelson hit a triple and double, respectively. Carter Brock added an RBI groundout. Bryant Wicks pitched four strong innings, with three strikeouts and a walk, and Jack Burgmeier pitched the fifth.
Gederos pitched a five-inning complete game against Pilot Rock, throwing 67 pitches and striking out six while walking two. Gederos also went 3-for-4 at the plate, including a double, and Luke Wheeling went 2-for-3 with a double. Hunter Wheeling and Jake Newsum joined Gederos and Luke Wheeling with hits in a six-run first inning to give the Bulldogs a big lead early.
Against Horizon Christian, Riddle scored twice after reaching base with a base hit and hit-by-pitch. Wicks had a two-run double in the first inning and Brock had a sacrifice bunt and drove in a run. Hunter Wheeling went the distance on the mound and finished with 11 strikeouts over six innings, including striking out the final six batters. He gave up four walks.
In the finale against the Monarchs, Luke Wheeling pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out three batters and walking none over seven innings. He also had two hits and two runs. Newsum went 3-for-3 and Burgmeier had a two-run triple.
North Bend, which lost its first two Midwestern League games each by one run against Crater, visits Ashland for another league doubleheader Saturday.
PIRATES DROP TWO: Marshfield lost both its games at the Newport Spring Break Tournament, falling to Gladstone 10-6 and Taft 8-3.
In the loss to Gladstone, Drake Rogers had a home run and single and drove in three runs and DJ Daugherty had two singles and scored twice, Cobin Bouska hit a double and Ryder Easton had a single, run and RBI.
Against Taft, Easton had a pair of singles and drove in a run. Rogers had a triple and scored and Wyatt Peck had a pair of RBIs.
The Pirates, now 2-2, host Brookings-Harbor on April 5 as they continue tuning up for the Sky-Em season.
BRAVE WIN TWO: Reedsport swept host North Douglas 12-0 and 14-4 in a pair of games Saturday.
The Brave evened their season record at 2-2 with the wins.
Reedsport opens Sunset Conference play April 5 at Bandon.
TIGERS TAKE TWO: Bandon won two of its three games at the Umpqua Valley Christian Spring Break Tournament.
The Tigers fell to Kennedy 4-0 in their opener, but bounced back with wins over Lost River (11-7) and Clatskanie (13-7).
Bandon opens league play at Waldport on Tuesday and hosts Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday.
COQUILLE WINS AGAIN: Coquille bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 12-7 win over Riddle on Saturday.
The Red Devils lost 9-2 to Siuslaw on Friday, their first setback, and were 4-1 heading into a Monday game at Illinois Valley (results weren’t available by press time). The Red Devils host Toledo in their league opener Thursday and are at Oakland for a nonleague game Friday.
SOFTBALL
BANDON TOPS TILLAMOOK: Bandon beat host Tillamook 9-5 on Saturday but fell to Neah-Kah-Nie 16-2 in another game at the same site.
The results were flipped from a day earlier, when the Tigers pounded Neah-Kah-Nie 15-0 and lost to Tillamook 11-8.
Bandon is 3-3 heading into its league opener at Waldport on Tuesday.
RED DEVILS WIN TWO: Coquille beat Siuslaw on Friday 16-6 and topped Riddle 18-6 on Saturday, improving to 5-1-1 on the season.
The Red Devils had a nonleague game at Illinois Valley on Monday and visit Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday before opening league play Thursday at home against Toledo.
REEDSPORT DROPS PAIR: North Douglas topped visiting Reedsport 14-2 and 16-2 on Saturday, dropping the Brave to 0-4 on the season heading into the team’s league opener April 5 at Bandon.
BOBCATS SWEEP COUGARS: Myrtle Point beat host Illinois Valley 18-3 and 15-5 on Saturday to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Myrtle Point opens league play April 5 at Siletz Valley.
PIRATES TAKE TWO: Marshfield had two wins in three games at the Newport Spring Break tournament.
The Pirates topped Toledo 6-3 and Newport 9-8, those wins sandwiched around a 21-1 loss to Astoria.
The Pirates, 3-2, were at Brookings-Harbor on Monday and visit Hidden Valley on Tuesday in two more nonleague games.
BULLDOGS GET FIRST WIN: North Bend topped North Salem 8-4 at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament for their first win of the new season.
The Bulldogs also fell to Central (6-2), Eagle Point (25-2) and Mazama (10-0) in the tournament.
The event was a positive for the team, coach John Olson said.
“We played missing many varsity players and I was completely surprised with the young kids who filled in,” he said.