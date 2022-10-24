North Bend’s volleyball team lost its tiebreaker match with Marist Catholic in the Sky-Em League last week, but still hosts a game Tuesday night in the Class 4A play-in round.
The Bulldogs, who had a strong second half of the league season, fell to the Spartans 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 in a match played at Douglas High School. That gave Marist Catholic the league’s No. 2 seed and the Bulldogs the No. 3 seed into the Class 4A play-in round — they are tied for eighth in the most recent coaches poll.
But with the No. 11 power ranking, the Bulldogs got a home game in the play-in round against Astoria at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the winner advancing to the 16-team final bracket and a match on the road Saturday.
North Bend, which won nine of 11 matches at one point, is 11-9 overall.
Astoria finished in a three-way tie for second in the Cowapa League with a 5-7 league record (7-13 overall).
Marshfield, which has the top seed for the playoffs and is ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll, will learn its opponent after the play-in matches are contested Tuesday.
The Pirates have a nonleague match Tuesday against Gaston, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 2A. The teams will meet at Cottage Grove High School.
RED DEVILS FALL: Far West League champion Coquille lost in the title game of the league tournament at home on Saturday and will be on the road in the Class 3A playoffs.
The Red Devils, who ran through the league schedule with a perfect 10-0 record, fell to St. Mary’s in the title game, 25-10, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16.
St. Mary’s earned a home game in the playoffs, against Scio on Saturday.
Coquille will be on the road against a familiar foe, No. 7 seed Creswell, in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday.
The Red Devils met the Bulldogs twice during the season, both times in Creswell’s gym. Coquille won the first set in the opening meeting on Aug. 30 before Creswell won three sets in a row.
The second meeting came in Creswell’s tournament, with the Bulldogs winning in two sets.
Both Coquille and Creswell have 17-6 records overall. The Red Devils are eighth and Creswell sixth in the most recent coaches poll.
Earlier in the Far West League tournament Saturday, Cascade Christian beat Douglas and St. Mary’s outlasted Cascade Christian in five sets for the second time this week.
Cascade Christian hosts Nyssa and Douglas is at Banks on Wednesday in the first round of the playoffs, when the lowest eight seeds among the 20 teams in the playoffs have matches.
SKYLINE LEAGUE: Myrtle Point came up short in the Skyline League tournament at Marshfield High School on Saturday and will be on the road for a long trip in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Wednesday.
Myrtle Point fell to North Douglas 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 in the semifinals of the league tournament on Saturday. North Douglas went on to beat Umpqua Valley Christian in the championship match — UVC had beaten Days Creek in the other semifinal.
Myrtle Point, 12-8 on the season, will play Adrian in the first round of the state playoffs. The Antelopes also are 12-8 on the season and finished second in the High Desert League.
Adrian is located in Eastern Oregon, next to the Snake River and not far from Oregon’s border with Idaho.
VALLEY COAST LEAGUE: Monroe won the league tournament Saturday at Southwestern Oregon Community College, beating Oakridge 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 in the championship match.
The league tournament didn’t have any South Coast teams after Lowell eliminated both Gold Beach and Bandon in a pair of matches Wednesday at Bandon High School. The Tigers had finished second in the league’s south division, earning the right to host in the league playoffs, but fell to the Red Devils 25-19, 25-17, 25-18. Lowell beat Gold Beach 25-14, 25-10, 25-9.
On Saturday, Lowell lost to Monroe in the semifinals and beat Oakland, the top team from the south division, in the third-place match.