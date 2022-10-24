volleyball
Metro Creative Connection

North Bend’s volleyball team lost its tiebreaker match with Marist Catholic in the Sky-Em League last week, but still hosts a game Tuesday night in the Class 4A play-in round.

The Bulldogs, who had a strong second half of the league season, fell to the Spartans 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 in a match played at Douglas High School. That gave Marist Catholic the league’s No. 2 seed and the Bulldogs the No. 3 seed into the Class 4A play-in round — they are tied for eighth in the most recent coaches poll.

