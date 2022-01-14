The North Bend Warriors 5th grade travel team won the Portland’s River City Showdown tournament, qualifying the team for the middle school state championships in Bend fromMarch 11-13.
The team went 4-0 on the weekend, defeating Clackamas, Gladstone, Portland North Starz AAU and Gresham in the championship by a score of 44-27.
Head coach Josh Snoddy said, “We’ve got a great group of kids and parents who are committed. This team has been traveling to I-5 for basketball games since the second grade, and it’s great to see the transformation. It’s a sacrifice for these families, however, it’ll pay off in the long run just as our community has witnessed the success of other groups who have gone before us and had great success at the high school level, like Jesse Ainsworth’s senior group and Doug Mile’s teams at MHS before them.
“I’m very proud of these kids, they played two halves of nearly flawless basketball to beat a very good Gresham team in the final. We’re almost always the smallest school at tournament, but these kids are South Coast strong.”