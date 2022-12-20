NB Warriors

The North Bend Warriors, back row, from left, Coach John Anderson, Coach Josh Snoddy, Barrett Smith, Gavin Snoddy, Brayden Stalcup, Logan Amato, Coach Ethan Amato, Coach Tim Amato. Front row, Lauryn Garrigus, Brayden Anderson, Bryson Burns (not pictured: Brody Sullens).

The 6th grade North Bend Warriors are back to their winning ways again this year, winning their first of eight traveling basketball tournaments this season. The Warriors defeated McMinnville, West Albany and Pleasant Hill in the championship by 16 points.  

Head Coach Josh Snoddy states, “I’m really impressed with the kid’s toughness in this one. We’ve had so many bugs running through our team, and without having our full team together yet for even one practice, this was an unexpected championship.



