The 6th grade North Bend Warriors are back to their winning ways again this year, winning their first of eight traveling basketball tournaments this season. The Warriors defeated McMinnville, West Albany and Pleasant Hill in the championship by 16 points.
Head Coach Josh Snoddy states, “I’m really impressed with the kid’s toughness in this one. We’ve had so many bugs running through our team, and without having our full team together yet for even one practice, this was an unexpected championship.
The Pleasant Hill team had ex-Duck and NBA veteran Luke Jackson’s son on their team, it was neat for the kids to see Luke in the gym. I reminded the kids that Luke Jackson was from a small town like us (Creswell), later becoming the #10 overall draft pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.
“We’ve got some kids on the team with some big dreams, and Luke helped them realize that those dreams are achievable.”
Two players for the Warriors had big weekends and we’re elected to the All-Tournament Team by vote of the coaches: Gavin Snoddy and Lauryn Garrigus
The Warriors will be traveling again this next weekend to Medford for the MBA Winter Classic Tournament.
“We’re excited to travel South for the first time, seeing 12 teams from the Southern part of Oregon and Northern California,” Snoddy said.