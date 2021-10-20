North Bend’s volleyball team capped a big week by winning the title in the annual Marshfield Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, who also won five-set Midwestern League matches over both Crater and Ashland earlier in the week, edged Siuslaw 25-20, 30-32, 15-11 in the championship match after also needing three sets to beat both South Medford in the semifinals (20-25, 25-21, 15-11) and Cottage Grove in the quarterfinals (23-25 25-14, 15-10).
That came after North Bend had swept three sets each from Junction City and Bandon in pool play.
Siuslaw beat host Marshfield in the semifinals 27-25, 25-21 after edging Junction City in the quarterfinals 25-19, 21-25, 17-15.
The scores were indicative of the way the entire day played out in the 15-team tournament.
“It was a good day with a ton of really close sets,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said, adding “I was happy with our overall performance.”
Marshfield won its pool by taking both sets against South Umpqua, Douglas and Reedsport and then knocked off Marist Catholic in the quarterfinals 25-14, 25-27, 15-10.
South Coast squads Reedsport, Myrtle Point and Bandon all advanced to the semifinals in the consolation bracket.
Myrtle Point fell to eventual champion Douglas in the semifinals 25-18, 19-25, 15-10, while Reedsport beat Bandon, 25-18, 25-17. In the championship match, the Trojans topped the Brave 21-25, 25-5, 15-12.
Marshfield and North Bend both came into the tournament after wins Thursday.
The Pirates swept Marist Catholic in Eugene 25-12, 25-14, 25-19 to remain tied with Junction City for third place in the Sky-Em League when the Tigers beat Cottage Grove 17-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20. Siuslaw and Cottage Grove are tied for first place with 6-2 records, while Marshfield and Junction City are 5-3 entering the crucial final week of the regular season. Junction City hosts Siuslaw on Tuesday and Marshfield on Thursday and Siuslaw visits Cottage Grove on the final night. Marshfield is at last-place Willamette on Tuesday.
North Bend, meanwhile, followed a tense three-set win at Crater on Tuesday by edging Ashland at home Thursday in Midwestern League play 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 19-25, 15-12.
The two wins kept the Bulldogs even with Churchill in the loss column, each losing just to the other in league play. North Bend has a big home match Tuesday against third-place Thurston before finishing the regular season with matches at North Eugene on Thursday and at home against Springfield on Saturday. Churchill finishes league play with matches against Springfield and Willamette, which have just three league wins between them.
COQUILLE ON A ROLL: Coquille, which has been racing to make up a bunch of league matches postponed when the school was closed due to COVID-19, kept its Sunset Conference record perfect with a series of wins last week, including a critical five-set contest at Toledo on Friday.
The 25-22, 25-21, 27-29, 21-25, 15-10 win over the host Boomers, along with a four-set win over Waldport later in the day Friday and a tense four-set win at Myrtle Point (25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23) on Wednesday left Coquille 9-0 in league and two games ahead of second-place Reedsport in the loss column with three to play.
Myrtle Point and Toledo both have four league losses after the Bobcats beat the Boomers on Thursday.
In the final week, Coquille hosts Myrtle Point on Tuesday, visits Reedsport on Wednesday and is at Bandon on Thursday. Reedsport is at Gold Beach on Tuesday, hoping the Red Devils slip up so it can pull even in the league race with a win over Coquille in its regular-season finale.
CRUISERS ON WIN STREAK: Powers finished the regular season on a seven-match win streak, including six straight sweeps, with wins at New Hope Christian and at home and on the road against Riddle during the week.
Powers won the Skyline League’s south division with an 11-4 record and advances straight to the upcoming league tournament at Marshfield, where it will need one win, likely against a team from the north division, to reach the Class 1A playoffs.