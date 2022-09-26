North Bend swept host Junction City in a Sky-Em League match on Monday, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20, improving to 1-1 in league play.
The win continued a hot streak for the Bulldogs that started during the weekend.
North Bend was coming off taking the tournament title in the Estacada Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, who finished second in their morning pool to Scappoose, beat Fort Vancouver of Washington 25-16, 28-29, 15-7 in the quarterfinals, topped Scappose in the semifinals 25-13, 25-19 and beat host Estacada in the championship match 23-25, 25-20, 15-11.
The title was particularly impressive given some unusual circumstances, according to an article by OSAAtoday on the Oregon School Activities Association platform that reported:
“North Bend had an eventful but ultimately successful weekend at the Estacada Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs intended to stay the night before Saturday’s tournament at a hotel in Wilsonville, but discovered bed bugs in their rooms, prompting a change.
The next morning, a fire alarm at the tournament disrupted pool play. North Bend finished second to Scappoose in its pool, then won three bracket matches to take the championship. The Bulldogs defeated Fort Vancouver in three sets in the quarterfinal, exacted revenge on Scappoose in a semifinal sweep then recovered from a dropped set in the final to Estacada, which hadn’t dropped a set all tournament long, to down the Rangers in three sets. Senior setter Hayden Napier sparked North Bend with some great serving to start the final set.
“We played a solid match and it was a great all-around team performance to beat the home team on their own turf,” noted North Bend coach Summer Sawyer. “We are a young team which has had a pretty rocky start coming off of a tremendous senior-led season last year. We are learning to work through the growing pains and this weekend was just what we needed to boost our confidence and morale!”
North Bend hosted Cottage Grove on Thursday (results weren’t available by press time) and compete in the North Marion tournament this weekend.
PIRATES SWEEP LIONS: Marshfield got off to a fast start and dominated host Cottage Grove 25-3, 25-13, 25-13 to improve to 2-0 in Sky-Em League play.
Bridget Gould and Tatum Montiel had nine kills each and Paige Macduff eight. Ava Ainsworth had 23 assists and three aces. Gracie Peach had 13 digs.
The Pirates host Marist Catholic on Tuesday and then have their first match of the season at North Bend on Thursday.
RED DEVILS GET BIG WIN: Coquille outlasted visiting Cascade Christian in a five-set marathon for a key win in the Class 3A Far West League.
Coquille won 25-14, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10, handing the Challengers their first league loss and improving to 3-0 in the process. This year, the 11 members of the league face each other just one time each.
Coquille, which was at Glide on Thursday, are at the Creswell tournament on Saturday and host St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
TIGERS TOP BRAVE: Bandon swept host Reedsport 25-8, 25-19, 25-21 for its second straight Valley Coast Conference win on Tuesday.
The Tigers are 4-1 in league play, the lone loss at home to Monroe on Saturday. They hosted Oakland on Thursday and will be at Illinois Valley on Tuesday. Reedsport is still seeking its first win and hosted Illinois Valley on Thursday. The Brave face Central Linn and East Linn Christian on Saturday in a pair of league matches at Waldport and then travel to Waldport again Tuesday to face the Irish.
BOBCATS FALL: Days Creek handed host Myrtle Point its first Skyline League Loss, beating the Bobcats 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 on Tuesday. Myrtle Point fell to 3-1 heading into a home match against Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday. They compete in the Mustang Classic at Mohawk High School on Saturday.
HORNETS SWEEP PACIFIC: The Pirates fell in a Skyline League match at Camas Valley 25-4, 25-18, 25-18 on Tuesday. Pacific fell to 0-4 in league play heading into a home match against Days Creek on Tuesday.