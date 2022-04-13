North Bend’s girls tennis team beat Thurston 6-2 after playing to a 4-4 tie with Willamette earlier in the week.
Against Thurston, the Bulldogs got dominant wins in the top two singles spots, with Adrianna Frank winning 6-0, 6-0 and Olivia Knutson winning 6-1, 6-1.
North Bend swept the doubles matches with the teams of Emily and Maddie West, Trinity Barker and Haley Reeves, Abigail Harper and Kristina Jegleim, and Lauren Hayes and Sierah Martin.
In the match against Willamette, Fran and Knutson both again had easy wins and Ana Mesa won at No. 3 singles for the Bulldogs.
Their only doubles win came by the No. 4 pairing of Hayes and Martin, but all three other doubles pairs came close to victories.
Both the teams of West and West and Reeves and Barker lost matches that went to third sets and Haper and Jegleim lost two sets that went to tiebreakers, falling by two points in each tiebreaker (8-6 and 7-5).
North Bend’s boys fell to Willamette 3-0. The Bulldogs’ Kade Spini and Beau Parrott lost singles matches and Orion Truong and Matthew Richards fell in doubles.
Against Thurston, North Bend lost 2-0, with Spini dropping a singles match that went to a third set and Parrett and Richards falling in doubles.
SOFTBALL
BULLDOGS DROP PAIR: North Bend had a second-game comeback end just short and was swept by visiting Eagle Point 13-8 and 16-14. In the nightcap, the Bulldogs scored seven runs in the sixth inning, but couldn’t complete the rally.
“Our young and ever changing roster is improving,” North Bend coach John Olson said. “We just need to believe we can get over the hump.
“My competitive side is frustrated with the losses realizing we could have won both games by cleaning up mistakes but my coaching side is very proud of how much each lady is improving.”
In the first game Saturday, Sarah Shore had four runs and Emma Spalding had four hits. Sabrina Moore and Mia Reynon each had two RBIs.
In the nightcap, Ally Burgmeier had three hits and two RBIs and Riley Samora had two hits and drove in two.
For the doubleheader, Spalding had five hits and Reynon four.
North Bend is at North Eugene on Tuesday and has a doubleheader at Churchill on Saturday.
TIGERS TOP COQUILLE: Bandon improved to 3-0 in the Sunset Conference with a 16-1 win over visiting Coquille on Friday, the Tigers’ third straight league win by 15 runs.
Next up is a big game Tuesday at Toledo, also off to a 3-0 league start, and Bandon hosts Myrtle Point on Friday. Toledo beat Myrtle Point 20-0 on Friday.
The Red Devils, who fell to 0-3 in league play, are at Reedsport on Tuesday and host Siletz Valley on Friday.
REEDSPORT WINS: Reedsport got its first win of the season on Friday, beating Siletz Valley 20-2. The Tigers are at Gold Beach after Tuesday’s home game with Coquille.
BASEBALL
BULLDOGS SPLIT: North Bend topped Eagle Point 4-2 in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Eagles after losing the opener 7-2.
North Bend improved to 1-5 in league play with the win. Its midweek victory over Springfield a few days earlier was considered a nonleague contest, as are upcoming Tuesday dates at North Eugene this week and at home against Thurston (April 19) and Churchill (April 26). The Bulldogs are at Churchill for a league doubleheader Saturday.
BANDON BEATS COQUILLE: Bandon is alone in first place in the Sunset Conference after topping Coquille 7-4 on Friday. It was the Red Devils’ first loss of the league season.
Bandon improved to 3-0 heading into a week that includes a game at Toledo on Tuesday and a home contest against Myrtle Point on Friday.
Toledo is tied for second with Coquille after shutting out Myrtle Point 10-0 on Friday.
Coquille, meanwhile, is at Reedsport for another big game Tuesday and hosts Siletz Valley on Friday.
REEDSPORT WINS: Reedsport got its first league win, topping Siletz Valley 25-3 on Friday.
TRACK & FIELD
TIGERS IN ACTION: Bandon had a few high placers in the annual Jim Robinson Invitational at Roseburg on Saturday, a day after the Tigers competed in the Coos County Meet.
Holly Hutton had a new best time of 4 minutes, 58.59 seconds to take third in the 1,500 and also had a season-best mark of 10:55.20 to take seventh in the 3,000, behind runners from larger schools.
Teammate Dani McLain was fourth in the afternoon session of the 3,000 with a new best 11:50.30.
Hunter Angove placed second in the pole vault, clearing 14 feet for the second day in a row. Twin brother Trevor Angove was fourth in the triple jump with an effort of 41-4 ½.
Ansen Converse, who didn’t run in the county meet, was fifth in the 1,500 with a time of 4:15.95.