North Bend’s tennis teams beat Marshfield in a pair of rivalry dual competitions Wednesday.
The Bulldogs won all but one match for both the boys and girls.
For the girls, Marshfield’s Maddy DeLeon won the No. 1 singles match, but the Bulldogs won the other three matches, with Chelsea Gould and Olivia Knutson winning in singles and Adrianna Frank and Maja Hartmann winning in doubles.
For the boys, the Bulldogs swept the singles matches with straight-sets wins by Brody Ault, Kaileb Pickett, Kade Spini and Beau Parrott.
Marshfield won the No. 1 doubles match with Titus Simon and Marco Bruno, while Pickett and Spini won the No. 2 doubels match.
BOYS
North Bend 5, Marshfield 1
Singles: Brody Ault, NB, d. Marco Bruno, 6-2, 6-2; Kaileb Pickett, NB, d. Titus Simon, 3-6, 6-0, 10-7; Kade Spini, NB, d. Cullen Cribbins, 6-2, 6-0; Beau Parrott, NB, d. Spencer Pedersen, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Titus Simon and Marco Bruno, Mar, d. Brody Ault and Beau Parrott, 8-3; Kaileb Pickett and Kade Spini, NB, d. Cullen Cribbins and Spencer Pedersen, 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS
North Bend 3, Marshfield 1
Singles: Maddy DeLeon, Mar, d. Molly Richcreek, 6-1, 6-1; Chelsea Gould, NB, d. Bailey Flood, 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Knutson, NB, d. Maddy DeLeon, 8-7 (9-7).
Doubles: Adrianna Frank and Maja Hartmann, NB, d. Bailey Flood and Morgan Picatti, 6-0, 6-1.