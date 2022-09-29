volleyball
Metro Creative Connection

North Bend’s volleyball team topped visiting Cottage Grove 25-14, 25-8, 25-18 on Thursday as the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 in league play.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs reached the semifinals in the North Marion tournament, one week after winning a tournament at Estacada. They beat Marist Catholic 25-23, 25-21 in the quarterfinals before losing to Tillamook 13-25, 25-17, 15-10 in the semifinals. The Dalles beat Tillamook in the championship match.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters