North Bend’s volleyball team topped visiting Cottage Grove 25-14, 25-8, 25-18 on Thursday as the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 in league play.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs reached the semifinals in the North Marion tournament, one week after winning a tournament at Estacada. They beat Marist Catholic 25-23, 25-21 in the quarterfinals before losing to Tillamook 13-25, 25-17, 15-10 in the semifinals. The Dalles beat Tillamook in the championship match.
North Bend is off until hosting Marshfield on Thursday. The Pirates, who did not have a match Thursday, host Marist Catholic in a battle of the league’s remaining unbeaten teams on Tuesday before facing the Bulldogs.
COQUILLE WINS: The Red Devils stayed perfect in the Far West League by beating host Glide, 25-15, 12-25, 25-17, 25-19 on Thursday. The Red Devils (4-0) and St. Mary’s (3-0) are the only unbeaten teams left in the league standings while Glide suffered its first league loss. Coquille hosts St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
WARRIORS TOP POWERS: The Cruisers suffered their first Skyline League loss on Thursday when they fell to North Douglas, 25-11, 25-8, 25-20.
Powers, which had avenged a nonleague loss with a league victory over Riddle on Tuesday, fell to 8-4 heading into a home match against Myrtle Point on Wednesday, followed by a trip to Umpqua Valley Christian the next day.
MONARCHS BEAT BOBCATS: Myrtle Point fell at home to Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday, 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22.
The Bobcats fell to 3-2 in league. On Saturday, they won a pair of matches in the Mohawk Tournament, over Mohawk (25-10, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19) and Yoncalla (25-7, 25-23) while losing to Class 2A Oakridge (25-16, 26-24).
In addition to their match at Powers on Wednesday, they visit New Hope on Thursday.
Umpqua Valley Christian improved to 5-0, matching North Douglas in first place. Powers and Days Creek both are 4-1.
REEDSPORT WINS: The Brave got their first win overall and first Mountain Valley Conference victory Thursday when they won at Illinois Valley, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18. They are at Waldport on Tuesday and Oakland on Thursday and face both Oakridge and Lowell at home on Saturday.
OAKERS TIP BANDON: Oakland beat host Bandon, 25-13, 25-14, 22-25, 27-25 on Thursday. The Tigers, who fell to 9-4 overall and 4-2 in league, are at Illinois Valley on Tuesday and Gold Beach on Thursday before facing both Central Linn and East Linn Christian at Central Linn High School on Saturday.