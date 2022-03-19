The North Bend Warriors, a fifth-grade basketball team, placed fifth in the 5A/6A Middle School State Championships in Bend last weekend.
The only loss for the Warriors came to eventual state champion West Linn in the initial game, and the team bounced back to beat Canby, Mountainside (Beaverton) and Mountain View (Bend) to win the consolation bracket.
“It was a great way to end our season,” head coach Josh Snoddy said. “The kids have come so far this season.
“We search the state of Oregon and Washington for close games, win or lose. That’s where we grow the most.”
Team members include Brayden Anderson, Raleigh Collier, Brody Sullens, Lauryn Garrigus, Bryson Burns, Logan Amato, Barrett Smith, Brayden Stalcup and Gavin Snoddy. In addition to Josh Snoddy, coaches include Tim Amato, Ethan Amato and John Anderson.
The tournament was a successful way to cap the season, Josh Snoddy said.
“Fortunately, we were able to come out on the winning end this weekend, and even in our loss to West Linn, I was encouraged to see that we can play with even the best the state has to offer,” he said. “I couldn’t be any more proud of these kids and their families to their commitment to growth.”