North Bend’s boys swimming team just missed a trophy in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state championships on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were edged out for the fourth-place trophy by Marist Catholic by a single point when the Spartans finished one spot in front of North Bend in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay.
North Bend’s squad finished third in the race, with Beau Parrott, Henry Hood, Brody Wilson and Finley Cheal timed in 3 minutes, 30.56 seconds.
Marist Catholic was second in 3:30.04.
The Spartans finished with 26 points and North Bend 25. They were far behind the other trophy winners.
Catlin Gabel took the title with 70 points, while Newport had 48 and La Grande 43. Marshfield was seventh with 16 points.
The Pirates placed fourth in the final relay, with the team of Trevor Robbins, Markus Kliewer, Quinton Kloster and Jack Waddington timed in 3:33.05.
The boys and girls teams from North Bend and Marshfield had several placers in the meet, which included the finals Saturday following preliminary heats Friday that determined the finalists.
North Bend’s girls placed eighth with 18 points and Marshfield was 13th with five points.
Catlin Gabel also won the girls title with 54 points, edging Sweet Home (51) by winning the final relay.
St. Mary’s was third with 36 and Cove fourth with 26.
Marshfield had the highest individual placer in the meet. Allison Wright was second in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 1:02.97.
Cheal placed third in both the 200 individual medley (1:59.78) and the 100 butterfly (52.67) for North Bend.
North Bend’s Hood was fourth (1:58.11) and Parrott sixth (1:58.94) in the 200 freestyle. Hood also placed sixth in the 100 freestyle (53.05).
The Bulldogs were fifth in the 200 freestyle relay with the same quartet as the longer relay timed in 1:38.24.
Marshfield placed fifth in the 200 medley relay with the group of Kloster, Waddington, Kliewer and Robbins finishing in 1:47.94.
Kliewer placed fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:18.66) for the Pirates, while Waddington was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.63).
North Bend’s girls were fourth in the medley relay with the team of Abby Woodruff, Gillian Baxter, Brynn Buskerud and Rebecca Witharm finishing in 2:02.21.
The Bulldogs were fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with the squad of Woodruff, Witharm, Emma Slade and Adrianna Delph finishing in 4:00.10.
Witharm was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:05.94) and the 500 freestyle (5:39.48).
Buskerud placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.60).
Girls qualifying for state but not making the finals for Marshfield included the medley relay of Kally Haynes, Isabelle Hale, Elizabeth Delgado and Wright (10th in 2:09.16) and 400 freestyle relay with the same quartet (ninth in 4:09.38), Wright in the 500 freestyle (ninth in 5:44.34) and Haynes in the backstroke (ninth in 1:08.78).
North Bend’s girls who didn’t make the finals included Buskerud in the individual medley (ninth in 2:32.32), Slade in the 100 freestyle (seventh in 58.99), Woodruff in the backstroke (10th in 1:09.88), Baxter in the breaststroke (11th in 1:18.78) and the 200 freestyle relay of Buskerud, Morgan Hoefs, Baxter and Slade (eighth in 1:53.33).
Marshfield’s boys who didn’t advance to the finals were Kloster in the 200 freestyle (seventh in 2:00.64), Waddington in the individual medley (seventh in 2:08.97), Kliewer in the 100 freestyle (10th in 58.71) and Kloster in the backstroke (10th in 1:02.12).
North Bend’s Wilson was 12th in the 500 freestyle in 5:50.96.
North Bend also had one girl in the para-athlete portion of the meet. Elisabeth Woodruff was third in the 50 freestyle (39.80) and the only entrant in the 100 backstroke (1:41.15).
It’s the second straight year Woodruff has competed in the para-athlete portion of the meet. As a freshman last winter she was second in the 50 freestyle (45.22) when North Bend was a Class 5A school.