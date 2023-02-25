North Bend swept the team titles and both the Bulldogs and Marshfield had multiple champions in the recent district swim meet.
Marshfield’s boys were second in the team race and the girls were third behind North Bend and St. Mary’s. Reedsport’s squads finished at the bottom, but the Brave had a number of placers as well.
Finley Cheal won both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly for North Bend and was part of two champion relays.
Henry Hood won the 200 freestyle and also was part of both winning relays, along with Beau Parrott and Brody Wilson.
Marshfield’s boys got wins by Markus Kliewer in the 500 freestyle, Quinton Kloster in the 100 backstroke and Jack Waddington in the 100 breaststroke. Those three combined with Trevor Robbins to win the 200 medley relay.
The Pirates were second to the Bulldogs in the 400 freestyle relay with the group of Robbins, Kliewer, Kloster and Waddington. Kloster also was second in the 200 freestyle, Waddington in the individual medley and Kiewer in the butterfly.
Hood was second for North Bend in the 100 freestyle.
Marshfield’s Allison Wright was a double-winner on the girls side, taking the butterfly and the 500 freestyle.
North Bend’s lone win on the girls side came in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Abby Woodruff, Gillian Baxter, Brynn Buskerud and Rebecca Witharm.
Rebecca Witharm was second in both the 200 and 500 freestyle and Brynn Buskerud was second in the individual medley and breaststroke. Emma Slade took second in the 100 freestyle. The Bulldogs also were second in the 400 freestyle relay behind St. Mary’s with the group of Slade, Woodruff, Witharm and Adrianna Delph.
Marshfield was second in the medley relay with the group of Kally Haynes, Isabelle Hale, Elizabeth Delgado and Wright. Haynes was second in the backstroke.
North Bend's Elisabeth Woodruff competed as a para athlete in two events to qualify for the state meet.
Results include event winners plus placers for North Bend, Marshfield and Reedsport
GIRLS
Team Scores: North Bend 398, Cascade Christian 227.5, Marshfield 223, Klamath Union 221, St. Maru’s 211, Cottage Grove 198.5, Henley 175, Phoenix 117, Hidden Valley 104, Mazama 76, Reedsport 21.
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend (Abby Woodruff, Gillian Baxter, Brynn Buskerud, Rebecca Witharm), 2:03.74; 2. Marshfield (Kally Haynes, Isabelle Hale, Elizabeth Delgado, Allison Wright), 2:08.38.
200 Freestyle — 1. Annikka Fetro, St. Mary’s, 2:00.64; 2. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 2:06.66; 4. Adrianna Delph, NB, 2:12.82; 5. Kally Haynes, Mar, 2:13.44; 7. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 2:17.70; 15. Cyrene Dorfmeister, Mar, 2:48.84.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Joezie Mitchell, Cascade Christian, 2:24.61; 2. Brynn Buskerud, NB, 2:30.85; 3. Gillian Baxter, NB, 2:39.54; 5. Abigail Erb, Mar, 2:50.82.
50 Freestyle — 1. Elise Chamberland, St. Mary’s, 25.59; 6. Emma Slade, NB, 27.33; 10. Gesme Kramer, Ree, 29.57.
100 Butterfly — 1. Allison Wright, Mar, 1:02.40; 3. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:15.90; 4. Elizabeth Delgado, Mar, 1:16.26; 6. Maryam Qadir, NB, 1:27.83.
100 Freestyle — 1. Elise Chamberland, St. Mary’s, 55.54; 2. Emma Slade, NB, 59.56; 8. Gesme Kramer, Ree, 1:04.89.
500 Freestyle — 1. Allison Wright, Mar, 5:37.31; 2. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 5:41.21; 4. Adrianna Delph, NB, 5:57.69; 5. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 6:01.46; 5. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 6:03.19; 9. Elizabeth Delgado, Mar, 6:25.29; 11. Maryam Qadir, NB, 6:47.04.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. St. Mary’s, 1:46.48; 4. North Bend (Brynn Buskerud, Morgan Hoefs, Gillian Baxter, Emma Slade), 1:53.12; 9. Marshfield (Airabella Kiewert, Ada Mahaffy, Abigail Erb, Cyrene Dorfmeister), 2:13.82.
100 Backstroke — 1. Brooke Nelson, Klamath Union, 1:07.57; 2. Kally Haynes, Mar, 1:09.52; 3. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:11.45.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Joezie Mitchell, Cascade Christian, 1:13.85; 2. Brynn Buskerud, NB, 1:14.04; 3. Gillian Baxter, NB, 1:18.98; 4. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 1:20.47; 14. Esther Dunlap, Ree, 1:34.14.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. St. Mary’s, 3:59.68; 2. North Bend (Emma Slade, Adrianna Delph, Abby Woodruff, Rebecca Witharm), 4:02.49; 3. Marshfield (Elizabeth Delgado, Isabelle Hale, Kally Haynes, Allison Wright), 4:08.93.
BOYS
Team Scores: North Bend 375.5, Marshfield 336, Klamath Union 286.5, Cottage Grove 249, Cascade Christian 129, Phoenix 122, Henley 121, Hidden Valley 108, St. Mary’s 69, Reedsport 39.
200 Medley Relay — 1. Marshfield (Quinton Kloster, Jack Waddington, Markus Kliewer, Trevor Robbins), 1:50.63; 6. Reedsport (Hayden Adams, Carson Spurgeon, Jakob Alvarez, Clayton Wilson), 2:16.77.
200 Freestyle — 1. Henry Hood, NB, 1:57.33; 2. Quinton Kloster, Mar, 1:59.73; 3. Beau Parrott, NB, 2:01.66; 5. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 2:06.50; 7. Jake Denbo, NB, 2:17.63; 11. Martin Crook, Mar, 2:24.84; 12. Lucas Jones, NB, 2:30.54.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Finley Cheal, NB, 2:00.70; 2. Jack Waddington, Mar, 2:123.64; 6. Julian Hernandez, NB, 2:37.88; 7. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 2:37.99; 9. Jamison Batdorff, Mar, 2:40.95; 10. Ethan Kirchner, Mar, 2:50.19; 11. Aidin Wilson, NB, 2:50.19; 14. Hayden Adams, Ree, 3:05.64.
50 Freestyle — 1. Michael Baizotti, Henley, 23.57; 5. Andrew Efraimson, NB, 25.15; 12. Jakob Alvarez, Ree, 27.60; 13. Landon Takenaka-Gaul, NB 27.83.
100 Butterfly — 1. Finley Cheal, NB, 52.90; 2. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 59.81; 4. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 1:03.07; 5. Brody Wilson, NB, 1:04.57; 9. Elijah Bowman, NB, 1:18.53; 10. Nathaniel Kinney, Mar, 1:19.74; 11. Jamison Batdorff, Mar, 1:23.68.
100 Freestyle — 1. Michael Baizotti, Henley, 52.62; 2. Henry Hood, NB, 52.88; 7. Andrew Efraimson, NB, 58.10; 9. Hunter Cowan, Mar, 68.05; 10. Elliot Aley, Mar, 59.40.
500 Freestyle — 1. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 5:23.28; 4. Brody Wilson, NB, 5:51.83; 5. Beau Parrott, NB, 5:53.47; 6 Jake Denbo, NB, 6:07.62; 7. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 6:18.44; 10. Logan Jones, NB, 6:43.29; 12. Cole Leep, Mar, 7:09.91; 15. Samuel Baugh, Mar, 8:05.73.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend (Beau Parrott, Henry Hood, Brody Wilson, Finley Cheal), 1:38.64; 5. Marshfield (Jamison Batdorff, Jonas Batdorff, Hunter Cowan, Elliot Aley), 1:53.16.
100 Backstroke — 1. Quinton Kloster, Mar, 1:03.03; 4. Julian Hernandez, NB, 1:12.86; 6. Elijah Bowman, NB, 1:14.59; 9. Lucas Jones, NB, 1:15.91; 14. Cole Leep, Mar, 1:24.15; 16. Landon Takenaka-Gaul, NB, 1:25.49.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Jack Waddington, Mar, 1:04.66; 9. Aidin Wilson, NB, 1:19.48; 10. Jon Bertholet, NB, 1:21.33; 11. Ethan Kirchner, Mar, 1:25.16; 12. Carson Spurgeon, Ree, 1:25.74; 14. Clayton Westmark, Mar, 1:27.14.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend (Beau Parrott, Henry Hood, Brody Wilson, Finley Cheal), 3:32.74; 2. Marshfield (Trevor Robbins, Markus Kliewer, Quinton Kloster, Jack Waddington), 3:35.11.
MIXED PARA ATHLETES
50 Freestyle — 1. Elisabeth Woodruff, NB, 40.52.
100 Backstroke — 1. Elisabeth Woodruff, NB, 1:45.59.