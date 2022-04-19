COOS BAY — Four North Bend speedsters combined to set one of two new records in the annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational at Marshfield High School on Saturday, while several South Coast athletes won events during the event, which included nearly 30 schools.
Drew Phillips, John Efraimson, Brody Justice and Jason Padgett combined to get the baton around the track in 44.21 seconds to win the 4x100-meter relay in a new meet-record time.
The other record came in the boys Prefontaine Mile, where Crater’s Tyrone Gorze crossed the line in 4:20.09 to set a new record. Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver was second in 4:28.44 and later won the 3,000 in 9:05.89.
Efraimson, meanwhile, won the 200 meters for North Bend, edging Padgett with a time of 23.21. Padgett, who finished second in 23.56, also was second in the 100 (11.58) behind Hidden Valley’s Theo Bergman (11.50). Efraison was second in the 400 (51.27) behind Gavin Cougle of St. Mary’s (50.93).
North Bend also got a field events win by Roman Fritz, who has been battling injuries but took the javelin with a throw of 179-2.
Teammate Keegan Young was second (161-4).
Marshfield got a win in the pole vault by Trent Summers (14-6).
Bandon twins Hunter and Trevor Angove each had a second-place finish, Hunter in the pole vault (13-6) and Trevor in the triple jump (42-5 ½).
The only double-winner for the boys was Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale, who took the high jump (6-4) and the high hurdles (16.95).
He also finished second in the intermediate hurdles (44.31) and placed third in the long jump (20-7 ½).
Coquille’s girls got two wins and Bandon one and North Bend one each.
Trinidy Blanton took the 100 meters in her first attempt at the distance, winning in 13.15 seconds for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, teammate Callie Millett had a new best throw of 117-2 to win the javelin.
Bandon’s Holly Hutton won the Prefontaine Mile in 5:16.96, out-kicking Madison Wilt of Grants Pass (5:17.45). Wilt came back to dominate the 3,000 in a time of 10:49.83.
North Bend’s Drew Hood took the triple jump, leaping 33-6.
Sophie Mock of Grants Pass was a double-winner in the 300 hurdles (47.96) and long jump (16-8 ½).
Mackenzie Walker of St. Mary’s cleared an impressive 11-6 to win the pole vault and Sutherlin’s Mallory Turner got over 5-3 to take the high jump.