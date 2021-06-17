Keira Young all stars.jpeg

North Bend’s Keira Young, third from left among players in the front row, poses for a photo with her teammates on the South Team in the Class 5A all-star game Sunday in Wilsonville.

 Contributed Photo

North Bend senior Keira Young had one final softball game, and put in a strong performance for the South team in the Class 5A North-South All-Star game at Wilsonville on Sunday.

Young had a two-out, two-run double and scored two runs in the South team’s win. She also had a walk and nearly had a three-run double but the left fielder for the North team made an all-star play to catch a long drive by Young, North Bend coach John Olson said.

The coach said he was happy Young got a chance to play in the all-star showcase.

“She definitely belonged there,” Olson said.

BASEBALL

North Bend’s Ian Spalding was named an honorary member of the South team for the Class 5A North-South All-Star series, North Bend coach Brad Horning said.

Spalding was named to the team nearly a year to the day after he died in a tragic accident when he fell from the cliffs near Sunset Bay State Park.

Spalding was an all-star catcher for North Bend, as well as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, as a junior.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters