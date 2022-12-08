North Bend Bulldogs logo

North Bend’s Neal Walter was crowned champion in the season-opening Battle at the Border wrestling tournament, which also included Marshfield among 16 schools.

Walter was the champion at 220 pounds, where he entered as the top seed. In the title match, he pinned Jase Mintonye of Del Norte, the host school in Crescent City, Calif. He also had pins in his other contested matches.



