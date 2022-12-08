North Bend’s Neal Walter was crowned champion in the season-opening Battle at the Border wrestling tournament, which also included Marshfield among 16 schools.
Walter was the champion at 220 pounds, where he entered as the top seed. In the title match, he pinned Jase Mintonye of Del Norte, the host school in Crescent City, Calif. He also had pins in his other contested matches.
Marshfield had a pair of wrestlers finish second.
Bailey Thompson was second at 132 pounds, losing a 13-4 decision to Curtis Bartley of Del Norte in the championship match.
At 152 pounds, Marshfield’s Jonathan Calvert reached the final, falling to Owen Hull of Grants Pass by a 17-10 decision.
Reese Hite was third at 120 pounds for the Pirates and Bryson Harvey was fourth at 285 pounds.
Marshfield and North Bend wrestlers who tied for fifth place in their weight classes because one or both of the wrestlers who had reached the fifth-place matches had already competed in the daily limit of five matches, included Marshfield’s Garran Custin at 106 pounds and Trayton Forbes (113) and North Bend’s Wyatt Smith (145).
Marshfield was seventh and North Bend 12th in the team race, which was won by Del Norte. The Pirates had 22 total wrestlers and North Bend 11.
Both the Bulldogs and Pirates, as well as the rest of the South Coast teams, will be in North Bend's annual Coast Classic starting Friday.
COQUILLE FOURTH: Coquille finished fourth out of 12 schools in the Dan Vidlak Invitational, behind Mazama, North Eugene and Hidden Valley.
Caden Landmark won the title at 138 pounds for the Red Devils, pinning Hidden Valley’s Ryan Hubbard in the championship match.
Riley Jones was second at 195 pounds, pinned by Tyson Van Gastel of Mazama in the final. Teammate Tommy Vigue was second at 220, pinned by Klamath Union’s Indrani Espinoza in the title bout.
Camaron Houston was third at 152 pounds and Patton Clark (132) and Harley Pierce (285) were fourth.