North Bend’s Wyatt Smith won the 132-pound weight class in the Eagle Point Invitational wrestling tournament over the weekend.
Smith was dominant in all three of his matches, winning his first by pin and then collecting a 13-2 decision in the semifinals. In the championship match, he beat Perrin Helsel of Ashland 18-2.
Coquille’s Riley Jones was second in the 195-pound weight class, falling to William Anderson of North Medford 2-1 in the championship match. Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn, who lost to Anderson in the semifinals, placed third, pinning Owen Townes of Grants Pass in the third-place match.
North Bend’s Neal Walter placed third at 285 pounds, pinning Coquille’s Tommy Vigue in 40 seconds in the third-place match.
Also placing third was Myrtle Point’s Bailey Thompson, who topped Talen Shaffer of Illinois Valley 11-1 in the third-place match.
Two other South Coast wrestlers placed fifth — Myrtle Point’s Sam Groves at 120 pounds and Coquille’s Caden Landmark at 138 pounds.
Coquille was 10th, Myrtle Point 13th and North Bend 14th in the team standings, won by Grants Pass. Each of the Coos County teams had three or four wrestlers in the varsity brackets.
North Bend had one winner and two runners-up in the girls division at Eagle Point.
Kyleigh Fradelis was champion at 120 pounds for the Bulldogs. Haley Buskerud was second in the 105-110 bracket and Kaydee Brinas was second in the 145-155 weight class.
Coquille’s Nevaeha Florez was second and North Bend’s Kora Sutliff third at 125 pounds.
SKY-EM DUALS: Marshfield won two of three duals at the Sky-Em Dual Meet Championships, beating Elmira 30-24 and Siuslaw 42-27 while falling to Cottage Grove 42-39.
Miguel Velazquez (220 pounds) and Hayden Murphy (285) had pins against Elmira and Siuslaw, when they each dropped down a weight class. Reese Hite (113), Chris Thomas (145), Jonathan Calvert (152) and Kristopher Campbell (285) all also had pins against Siuslaw.
In the loss to Cottage Grove, Hite Thomas, Calvert, Wyatt Petley (160) and Velazquez all had pins.