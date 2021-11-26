North Bend sophomore Bridget Gould was named the player of the year in the Midwestern League after helping the Bulldogs to a share of the Midwestern League title and the final eight in the Class 5A state playoffs.
Gould, a middle blocker, was one of several Bulldogs who received some form of all-league recognition. North Bend’s Summer Sawyer was co-coach of the year with Churchill’s Bre Gibbons. The Lancers tied the Bulldogs for the title.
North Bend libero Sydney Wilson joined Gould on the first team. Crater had a trio on the first team — setter Kate Stidham and Kendra Bittle and Madison Kocina. The others on the first team were Churchill’s Stella Scott, Ashland’s Amelia Evans and Thurston’s Bryleigh Wodke.
North Bend setter Olivia Knutson was on the second team, along with middle blocker Mya Massey. Payton Marshall was an honorable mention selection.
FOOTBALL: North Bend lineman Trevor Henderson was named to the second team on both offense and defense for the Midwestern League.
Also on the second team was linebacker Sidon Green. North Bend players receiving honorable mention notice were defensive lineman Joshio Stevens, linebacker Kevin Jones and defensive backs David Roberts and Sam Mickelson.
Thurston wide receiver Jake Newell as the offensive player of the league and Churchill defensive lineman Braden Rohde was the defensive player of the year. Thurston’s Justin Starck was coach of the year.
BOYS SOCCER: North Bend’s John Efraimson was named to the second team, the only Bulldog to receive recognition.
Willamette swept the top awards with player of the year Ariel Carlos De Dios Cruz and coach of the year Jason Burke.
GIRLS SOCCER: North Bend goalkeeper Brynn Buskerud received honorable mention recognition. She was the only North Bend player recognized by the coaches.
North Eugene’s Lauren Becraft was the player of the year while the co-coaches of the year were North Eugene’s Brandy Wormdahl and Ashland’s Eric Wolff.
Midwestern League Volleyball
Player of the Year: Bridget Gould, North Bend
Co-Coaches of the Year: Summer Sawyer, North Bend, and Bre Gibbons, Churchill
First Team — Bridget Gould, soph, North Bend; Kendra Bittle, jr, Crater; Stella Scott, sr, Churchill; Madison Kocina, jr, Crater; Amelia Evans, sr, Ashland; Bayleigh Wodke, jr, Thurston. Libero: Sydney Wilson, sr, North Bend. Setter: Kate Stidham, jr, Crater.
Second Team — Elizabeth Gansen, sr, Churchill; Olivia Knutson, sr, North Bend; Abby Trautman, jr, Eagle Point; Mya Massey, sr, North Bend; Nyah Mitchell, fr, North Eugene; Scout Martin, soph, Thurston. Libero: Sierra Martin, sr, Thurston. Setter: Amelia Gansen, jr, Churchill.
Honorable Mention (North Bend only) — Payton Marshall, sr.
Midwestern League Football
Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Newell, Thurston.
Defensive Player of the Year: Braden Rohde, Churchill.
Coach of the Year: Justin Starck, Thurston.
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Chance Pence, sr, Churchill; Caiden Lacey, jr, Eagle Point. Running Back: Brycen Indell, sr, Thurston; Gavin Knights, sr, Thurston; Caden Lasater, sr, Crater. Wide Receiver: Jake Newell, sr, Thurston; Riley Van Camp, sr, Churchill; Jimmie Copeland, sr, Eagle Point. Tight End: Grayson Starck, sr, Thurston. Center: Auron Cramer, sr, Thurston. Guard: Brycen Thomas, sr, Churchill; Chase Sattler, sr, Springfield. Tackle: Jimmy Jordahl, sr, Crater; Desy McWilliams Stacy, sr, Churchill. Kicker: Gavin Levesque, sr, Thurston.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Jimmy Jordahl, sr, Crater; Braden Rohde, sr, Churchill Jake Newell, sr, Thurston; Josh Buller, sr, Thurston. Linebacker: Vaun Halstead, jr, Thurston; Romynn Schaefer, jr, Churchill; Caden Lasater, sr, Crater; Isaiah Hill, sr, Eagle Point. Defensive Back: Darien Witham, jr, Thurston; Miles Jennings, sr, Crater; Danny Womack, sr, Churchill; Triston McGuire, sr, Eagle Point. Punter; Riley Van Camp, sr, Churchill.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Running Back: Austin Mills, sr, Churchill; Isaiah Hill, sr, Eagle Point; Vaun Halstead, sr, Thurston. Wide Receiver: Griffin Bushnell, sr, Willamette; Kellen Humphries, sr, Thurston; Caden Negra, soph, Ashland. Tight End: Kayden Gardner, soph, Crater. Center: Ethan Bodenbender, sr, Eagle Point. Guard: Matthyw McGrath, sr, Willamette; Raegan Gowen, fr, Crater. Tackle: Trevor Henderson, sr, North Bend; Kaiden VanEtten sr, Springfield. Kicker: Jeremiah Cordle, soph, Eagle Point.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Jimmie Copeland, sr, Eagle Point; Travis Grantom, soph, Willamette; Trevor Henderson, sr, North Bend; Chase Sattler, sr, Springfield. Linebacker: Brycen Indell, sr, Thurston; Sidon Green, sr, North Bend; Tony Downes, jr, Crater; Johnson Lin, sr, Willamette. Defensive Back: Gage Young, sr, Churchill; Parker Saunders, sr, Thurston; Dillon Butler, sr, Willamette; Miguel Perez, sr, Thurston. Punter: Luke HIgginson, jr, Crater.
Honorable Mention (North Bend only)
Joshio Stevens, soph, defensive line; Kevin Jones, sr, linebacker; David Roberts, jr, defensive back; Sam Mickelson, soph, North Bend.
Midwestern League Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Lauren Becraft, North Eugene.
Coach of the Year: Brandy Wormdahl, North Eugene, and Eric Wolff, Ashland.
First Team — Lauren Becraft, sr, North Eugene; Ashley Hart, sr, North Eugene; Olivia Hoskinson, sr, North Eugene; Emmeline Clark, sr, Ashland; Iniana Hammond, jr, Ashland; Alydia Metz, sr, Thurston; Abigail Fitzpatrick, jr, Thurston; Gracie Bridgens, jr, Willamette; Sela Freeman, jr, Churchill; Makenna Maldonado, sr, Eagle Point. Goalkeeper: Alexi Morgan, jr, Springfield.
Honorable Mention (North Bend only): Brynn Buskerud, soph, goalkeeper.
Midwestern League Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Ariel Carlos De Dios Cruz, Willamette.
Coach of the Year: Jason Burke, Willamette.
First Team — Ariel Carlos De Dios Cruz, soph, Willamette; Hector Fandino, sr, Willamette; Kayden Sandow, sr, Willamette; Davidson Graham, sr, Ashland; Lucas Poarero Davidson, sr, Ashland; Mathew Angel, sr, Eagle Point; Kyle Babcock, sr, Springfield; Jacobo Contreras Benitez, jr, Springfield; Anthony Mambira, jr, Churchill; Owen Parker, sr, North Eugene. Goalkeeper: Noah Cox, jr, Willamette.
Second Team (North Bend only) — John Efraimson, sr, North Bend.