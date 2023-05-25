tennis
North Bend freshman Raegan Farm finished second in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state tennis tournament Saturday in Corvallis.

Farm came up short in the championship match against Klamath Union’s Patricia Dougherty, falling 6-3, 7-6.

