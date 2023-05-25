North Bend freshman Raegan Farm finished second in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state tennis tournament Saturday in Corvallis.
North Bend freshman Raegan Farm finished second in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state tennis tournament Saturday in Corvallis.
Farm came up short in the championship match against Klamath Union’s Patricia Dougherty, falling 6-3, 7-6.
Dougherty won her third straight state title.
At the district tournament last weekend, the results were reversed, with Farm beating Dougherty in three sets.
Farm opened the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sydney Liao of Scappoose and beat Juhree Kizziar of SIsters 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. She topped Philomath’s Bailey Bell 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.
North Bend doubles partners Madison West and Olivia Smith had a pair of narrow losses in the tournament.
They fell to Baker’s Martina Falzetti and Olivia Jacoby 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.
In the consolation round, they fell to Klamath Union’s Anne Peterson and Alyse Perez.
Both pairs won eight games in the pro set and Peterson and Perez won the tiebreaker 7-5.
North Bend tied for fourth in the team race, won by Oregon Episcopal.
Klamath Union placed second overall.
