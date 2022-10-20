North Bend’s boys finished second in the Country Fair cross country meet at Elmira on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were behind just Philomath, which easily won the meet, in the race held on a weekend this year after traditionally being held during the week.
The Warriors easily won, with 19 points, while North Bend had 113 points to edge Taft (114) and Harrisburg (118).
Ben Hernandez won the race for Philomath, finishing in 16:41 in the 5,000-meter run, 10 seconds ahead of teammate Mateo Candanoza. The Warriors had six of the first eight finishers.
North Bend was led by Aidin Wilson, who was 12th (18:35). Gavin Schmidt was 17th (19:12), a spot in front of teammate Benjamin Swank (19:13). Brenton McKiddy was 23rd (19:47).
Stayton won the girls title with 34 points, while Central Linn had 48. North Bend was fourth with 108.
Haley Butenschoen (20:32) and Hope Bridge (21:07) finished first and second for Stayton.
Ellie Massey led North Bend with a 16th-place effort (23:01). Amber Bancroft was 29th (23:55), Abby Woodruff 31st (24:03) and Rylee Zender 33rd (24:37).
Marshfield’s runners participated in the junior varsity portion of the meet, taking both individual titles.
Corbin Reeves was the boys JV winner in 18:20, with teammate Elijah Cellura second (18:26) and Talon Thomas fourth (18:47).
Riley Mullanix was the girls winner in 24:14, with Jenna Erickson fourth (27:13).
CRATER TWILIGHT: Marshfield’s top two boys competed in the Crater Twilight 5,000, where Alex Garcia-Siler had a chance to run against arguably the state’s top runner, Crater’s Tyrone Gorze.
Gorze ran a blazing 14:11 to lead the talented Comets to an easy team win, while Garcia-Silver had an impressive runner-up time of 14:40.
They were the fastest two times of the season in Oregon over 5,000 meters.
Crater had three more runners in the top six — all in 15:31 or faster — and won the team title with a scant 17 points.
Gold Beach’s Gianni Atlman was eighth in 16:02 while Marshfield’s Bodey Lutes was 21st (16:56).
Crater is a Class 5A school, so Garcia-Silver won’t face Gorze in the upcoming state meet as Garcia-Silver attempts to defend his state title.