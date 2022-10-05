North Bend’s football team picked up its first league win of the season, dominating visiting Klamath Union 52-6 on Friday night at Vic Adams Field.
The Bulldogs improved to 1-2 in the Big Sky Conference.
North Bend has its bye in the league schedule next week, when the Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Stayton.
MARSHFIELD 27, JUNCTION CITY 7: The Pirates picked up the homecoming win in a nonleague game Friday night.
Though Junction City and Marshfield are league foes in every other sport, they are in different special districts for football.
Landon Croff had a touchdown pass to Mekhi Johnson, John Lemmons had a touchdown run and the Pirates had an interception for a touchdown in the victory.
The Pirates, now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, are scheduled to visit Ashland this week. The Grizzlies forfeited their game Friday night against Mazama.
POWERS 69, DAYS CREEK 6: The Cruisers rolled to another dominant Class 1A six-player victory at home on Friday.
A number of different players got involved in the offense in the victory.
Braden Bushnell had a touchdown pass to Rene Sears and Talon Blanton had a pair of touchdown runs. Sears had TD passes to Charlie Shorb and Jayce Shorb.
Alex Mahmoud and Patrick Mahmoud both had touchdown runs and both Alex Mahmoud and Sears had punt returns for touchdowns.
The Cruisers’ last score was a freshman connection between Tayton Allen and Brody Harless on a 7-yard pass.
Powers improved to a perfect 5-0 with a home game against Gilchrist coming up this week.
COQUILLE 33, SUTHERLIN 6: The Red Devils bounced back from their first loss of the season with the home win over the Bulldogs.
Coquille improved to 4-1 in the Far West League heading into a big stretch that includes games at Lakeview on Saturday and South Umpqua the following Friday. South Umpqua was runner-up in Class 3A last fall and is unbeaten this year.
BANDON 42, ILLINOIS VALLEY 6: The Tigers rolled to an easy home win over the Cougars on Saturday, improving to 2-1 in Class 2A Special District 3.
Bandon visits Oakland this Friday.
GOLD BEACH 58, REEDSPORT 14: The Panthers rolled up a 58-6 halftime lead at home and rolled to their fifth straight victory.
The Panthers are 3-0 is Class 2A District 3 heading into road games at Rogue River and Illinois Valley.
Reedsport remains winless on the season and hosts Glide this week.
ST. PAUL 42, MYRTLE POINT 14: The Bobcats finally got into league play in the Class 1A eight-player District 1 North Division and fell at home to the unbeaten Buckaroos.
Myrtle Point did limit St. Paul to its lowest point total in five games this season. The Bobcats, 2-3, saw a two-game winning streak end heading into another home game Friday night against Perrydale.
