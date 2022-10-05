Touchdown

Bandon’s Eli Freitag scores a touchdown during Bandon’s 42-16 win over Illinois Valley

 

 Photo courtesy of Tom Hutton

North Bend’s football team picked up its first league win of the season, dominating visiting Klamath Union 52-6 on Friday night at Vic Adams Field.

The Bulldogs improved to 1-2 in the Big Sky Conference.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters