North Bend’s football team traveled halfway across the state and used a strong second half to beat Baker 32-14 on Saturday in a game played at Crook County High School in Prineville.
“We really struggled offensively in the first half,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said. “We had to make some last-minute changes and the kids took a little time to adjust. Defensively, we played an excellent game all four quarters. Brad McKechnie and our defensive coaches really did a great job on getting the kids ready this week.”
The teams were tied 14-all at halftime, but North Bend forced four second-half turnovers and pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Baker scored first on a 20-yard run by Gabe Gambleton, but Jake Posey answered with a 53-yard touchdown run for North Bend. In the second quarter, Baker got a defensive touchdown when Zander Arriaga knocked down an option pitch and recovered it in the end zone.
North Bend answered just before halftime when Coleman Compton connected with Liam Buskerud on a 5-yard touchdown pass.
“The second half the offense continued to battle, and things began to work for us,” Prince said.
North Bend had cramping issues in the altitude of central Oregon in the second half, including Compton, and backup quarterback Craig Edera put North Bend in front with a 2-yard run late in the third quarter.
The score stayed 20-14 until midway through the fourth quarter, when North Bend’s defense keyed the strong finish.
First, David Roberts downed a punt at Baker’s 1-yard line and Posey had his second interception of the game. That set up an insurance touchdown on a short run by Compton to push the lead to 26-14.
Kavan Robinson picked up a fumble leading to a 47-yard TD run by Posey and Buskerud had another interception to seal the win.
Posey and Konnor Jelinek also had interceptions for North Bend in the win.
“It was a true team effort,” Prince said. “We had to rely on the majority of our kids to get out there and make some plays.”
The Bulldogs, who improved to 1-1 on the season, host Elmira on Friday.
BANDON 16, LAKEVIEW 13: The Tigers won a defensive struggle against the host Honkers on Saturday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Tigers trailed 6-0 with the first-half clock winding down when Wyatt Dyer connected with Jake Watjen on a 53-yard touchdown pass. Dyer’s conversion run gave the Tigers an 8-6 halftime lead.
Dyer scored Bandon’s second-half touchdown and added the conversion off that, too, to help Bandon win.
The defense did the rest, including two big plays by Denver Blackwell. He broke up a potential touchdown pass by Lakeview in the end zone and also came up with a game-sealing tackle on a fourth-down play.
Dyer also made a pair of big defensive stops for Bandon.
“We had a few JV players who came up big as well,” Bandon coach Derrick Watjen said. “It was a complete team win. We were gassed due to the elevation.”
Bandon has a bye in the schedule this weekend, since the league only has five teams, and is at Glide on March 26.
CENTRAL LINN 7, REEDSPORT 0: Reedsport’s football team suffered a 7-0 loss on a late touchdown for the second straight week Friday night, falling to Central Linn.
The Brave struggled on offense all night but were stellar most of the game on defense. Christian Solomon and Kennean Noggle each had interceptions for Reedsport.
Central Linn got the game’s only score with just under 2 minutes to go in the game. Drake Madison ran 4 yards for a touchdown and Ryan Huss kicked the extra point.
Reedsport visits Lowell this coming Friday.
DAYS CREEK 40, MYRTLE POINT 12: The Bobcats suffered their first loss in a road game against the combined Days Creek/Riddle team.
YONCALLA 58, GOLD BEACH 8: The Panthers lost their second straight game, falling on the road against the combined Yoncalla/North Douglas squad.
The War Eagles rushed for 460 yards and got two touchdowns each by Bryan Allen, Cade Olds and Jordan Aguilar. Braidon Flynn scored Gold Beach’s touchdown.
Gold Beach plays its home opener Thursday against Glendale.