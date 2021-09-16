North Bend’s perfect start to Midwestern League volleyball play continued Thursday, when the Bulldogs won their home opener, sweeping Crater 25-9, 25-21, 25-23.
North Bend is 3-0 in league play, all sweeps. The Bulldogs are the only team unbeaten in league. Churchill is 4-1 (the lone loss to North Bend) and Thurston, Ashland and North Eugene all have one loss and will face the Bulldogs in the coming week. North Bend is at Ashland on Tuesday and Thurston on Thursday, hosts Willamette and Marshfield on Saturday and hosts North Eugene on Monday.
PIRATES PLAY WELL: Marshfield had a strong showing in the Cascade tournament, winning all its matches in pool play during the morning before losing to fellow Sky-Em League member Cottage Grove in the opening match of the top bracket.
The Pirates swept Sweet Home (25-20, 25-17), Seaside (25-16, 25-7) and Molalla (25-18, 25-17) in pool play.
The Lions edged Marshfield 28-26, 25-23 in the bracket.
Tatum Montiel had 39 kills, Paige MacDuff 35 and Kate Miles 11 during the day for Marshfield. Montiel also had a team-best 12 aces. Setter Gracie Peach had 87 assists and 28 digs. MacDuff had a team-best 32 digs, while Miles had 19 and Liz Bonner 15.
Earlier in the week, the Pirates dominated North Valley 25-5, 25-3, 25-6. Montiel had 11 kills and seven aces, while MacDuff and Miles had five aces each and Devin Plummer four in that match.
The Pirates are off this week until facing North Bend and Willamette on Saturday at North Bend.
BOBCATS TAKE TWO: Myrtle Point won a pair of matches at Riddle High School on Saturday, beating Mapleton 25-9, 25-13, 25-11 and host Riddle 25-22, 25-15, 25-15.
Grace Bradford had 17 kills and six aces and Lexi McWIlliams 19 kills and four aces in the two wins. Maddi Reynolds had 21 assists.
“It was a good day for the girls to work on meshing as a team and to give the three sophomores we have on the squad the court time they need since Tuesday’s game against Bandon was really their first indoor volleyball match of their high school careers,” Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown said.
The spring season was almost entirely played outdoors because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“So far I’m very excited about the teamwork and hustle I’ve seen from all the girls,” Brown said.
The Bobcats improved to 3-1 on the season, also including a Sunset Conference win over Bandon earlier in the week. Myrtle Point’s lone loss was a league setback to Reedsport, which is off to the best start in the league with a 7-2 record overall and 2-0 start to league play.
COQUILLE TOPS COBRAS: Coquille swept Central Linn on Saturday, edging the visiting Cobras 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.
The Red Devils won for the fourth time in five matches, having also taken two of three during the Reedsport tournament last weekend (wins over Oakridge and Oakland and a loss to Lowell). Coquille also beat Toledo in its league opener on Thursday and is 5-3 overall.
Central Linn, which also beat Illinois Valley on Saturday, won three of four over a two-day South Coast visit. They beat Bandon 25-18, 25-20, 25-9 and Powers 25-19, 24-26, 25-15, 24-26, 15-11 on Friday at Bandon.
Bandon topped the Cruisers 25-16, 25-22, 25-12 in the other Friday game.