North Bend’s volleyball team rebounded quickly from its first loss last week.
The Bulldogs swept Springfield on Monday (25-11, 25-12, 25-8) and Eagle Point on Tuesday (25-12, 25-20, 25-20) to get back on track after losing to Churchill at home Thursday and falling into a tie for first place in the Midwestern League standings.
“It was nice to bounce back,” North Bend coach Summer Sawyer said.
Tuesday’s match was closer, but Sawyer was pleased with the overall play both nights.
“We struggled at times to keep our passes off of the net, but put together a decent performance,” Sawyer said. “Payton Marshall continued to hit well and all our hitters found ways to put the ball down.”
The coach also said she was pleased the Bulldogs won both matches in sweeps. Of their 10 league wins, nine have come in three sets, with the 10th, a five-set win over third-place Thurston.
The Bulldogs have a pair of big matches next week, at Crater and at home against Ashland — those two teams are tied for fourth.
North Bend would boost its chances for a good spot in the Class 5A playoffs with wins in both matches next week. The top four teams in the Midwestern League advance to the playoffs, with the league champion guaranteed a home match in the first round.
TIGERS EDGE PANTHERS: Bandon outlasted host Gold Beach 25-19, 19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8 on Monday, improving to 3-4 in the Sunset Conference.
Bandon coach Mariah McMonagle described the win as “ugly,” but added the Tigers played well when they needed to.
“We finally showed up for Game 5 and played like we know how to,” McMonagle said.
The team struggled with its serving, but managed a win after losing three of its previous four league matches.
“We’re looking for some more consistency moving forward, developing young players and finding our rhythm,” McMonagle said.
REEDSPORT WINS: The Brave beat visiting Myrtle Point 26-28, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19 on Monday, improving to 5-2 in league play and bouncing back from a five-set loss at Toledo on Thursday.
Reedsport and Toledo are tied at 5-2, technically trailing Coquille, which ended a long stretch without any matches during a school closure by hosting Bandon on Thursday (results were not available by press time).
Both the Brave and Boomers lost their first matches to the Red Devils, and have their other loss to each other.
Myrtle Point fell to 4-3 in league play.