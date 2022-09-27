Hall of Fame
Buy Now

North Bend Hall of Fame inductees include, from right, Cameron Lucero, Rachel Heaney, Kellie Holmstedt-Armstrong and Chris Richmond. Jack Holmes, left, represented his father, Eugene.

 John Gunther

NORTH BEND — After two years with no inductions because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the North Bend Hall of Fame added five new members Friday night, including three of the school’s top athletes from this century.

The class also included the school’s first-ever state champion in track and field, represented by his 94-year-old son, and one of North Bend’s most successful coaches.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters