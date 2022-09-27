NORTH BEND — After two years with no inductions because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the North Bend Hall of Fame added five new members Friday night, including three of the school’s top athletes from this century.
The class also included the school’s first-ever state champion in track and field, represented by his 94-year-old son, and one of North Bend’s most successful coaches.
The group includes 1919 graduate Eugene Holmes, Kellie Holmstedt-Armstrong (2007), Rachel Heaney (2010) and Cameron Lucero (2015), as well as longtime swimming coach Chris Richmond.
“It is very gracious that you are honoring my father,” said Jack Holmes.
Eugene Holmes won two state titles in the pole vault his senior year, when two state meets were held, taking titles in both Corvallis and Eugene. He also won the high jump in Corvallis and was part of North Bend’s first team to win the county title. He also was part of the school’s football and basketball teams and active in a number of other clubs.
Holmstedt-Armstrong, meanwhile, was a key part of North Bend’s first-ever state champions in girls basketball (2005) and volleyball (2006), earning all-state honors in each sport — she was the defensive stopper on the basketball team and setter in volleyball. She also was a stellar golfer for the Bulldogs, placing in the top 10 all four years, including finishing second as a senior. She earned a full-ride scholarship to Eastern Washington University in that sport.
“It is an honor to be here in front of you guys,” she told the crowd in the North Bend gymnasium. “This reward is a reminder of the many wonderful people who encouraged me, taught me and loved me along the way.”
Those included family, coaches and “the community who shaped me into the person I am today,” she said.
Appreciation was a consistent theme, typical of hall of fame ceremonies, and Heaney had an extra treat.
“How extra special it is to be inducted this year along with my coach,” she said, referring to Richmond. “To say he is an incredible coach is an understatement.”
Heaney was one of many stellar swimmers who competed for Richmond, winning six individual state titles and three more as part of relay teams. She set the meet record in the 500 freestyle as a freshman and improved on it as a senior, winning the event all four years in high school, and also qualified to swim in the U.S. Olympic Trials while earning a scholarship to Boise State University, where she was a four-time academic All-American.
For his part, Richmond credited all his athletes for putting in the work required to be successful swimmers, using a phrase an opposing coach used to describe his swimmers.
“I’d like to dedicate this to all those hard-nosed, tough-as-nails kids who bought into the program,” he said.
He also praised his fellow coaches.
“I respect all coaches because we coach for the love of the sport, not the money,” Richmond said.
Richmond had a bunch of success during 22 years coaching the Bulldogs, including four state titles and 16 other top-four finishes at state. In addition to many district team titles, Richmond’s squads also won the sportsmanship award seven times. He twice was named the sectional girls swimming coach of the year for the National Federation of High Schools.
Lucero was the quarterback on a pair of North Bend teams that finished second in the state championships, in 2012 and 2014. He was named first-team all-state as a defensive back his junior year and quarterback his senior year. He also was a first-team all-state pick in basketball, leading the Bulldogs to third place and was named player of the year for Class 4A. In track and field he helped the Bulldogs to second place and was part of a relay team that set the Class 4A state record, while also placing second in the high hurdles. He competed at state, but did not place, when North Bend won the state title a year earlier.
Lucero, who said he was driven by competing for everything with brothers Jake and Brody while growing up, said his favorite memories were team related, not from the events.
“I have so many fond memories of all my years in sports,” he said. “All of my fondest memories are things outside the games.”
This was North Bend’s 21st hall of fame class, and North Bend athletic director Mike Forrester said it was great to get back to the event after missing out the past two years.
“This is my favorite night of being an athletic director,” he said. “We get to celebrate a bunch of accomplishments.”
The event is sponsored by the North Bend Booster Club, and the various inductees expressed their appreciation for that group, as well as the school and teammates coaches that impacted their lives.
Richmond, in particular, thanked the club for all its financial support with uniforms and travel for the swim team “and all the things you do behind the scenes to make our sports teams a success.”