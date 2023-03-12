Cheer

The North Bend City Council approved a proclamation honoring the North Bend cheer team and declaring February 28 as North Bend Cheer Team Day.

After the North Bend cheer team earned its first trophy in a state championship meeting, the North Bend City Council issued a proclamation honoring the team and declaring February 28 as North Bend Cheer Team Day.

