North Bend’s girls tennis team won two Midwestern League matches last week before coming up short against Class 6A Grants Pass.
The Bulldogs blanked Springfield 8-0 and beat North Eugene 4-2.
Against Springfield, North Bend’s singles lineup included Adrianna Frank, Olivia Knutson, Sidney Wilson and Ana Mesa.
The winning doubles teams were Emily and Madison West, Haley Reeves and Trinity Barker, Abigail Harper and Kristina Jegleim, and Lauren Hayes and Sierah Martin.
In the win over North Eugene, Frank and Knutson won their singles matches and the doubles teams of West and West and Reeves and Wilson were victorious.
The match against Grants Pass included 12 contested battles, giving some of the girls a chance to play a different style.
North Bend’s only singles win was by Barker at No. 3 singles, a match that went three sets. Regular doubles players Wilson, Reeves, Jegleim and Harper all played singles.
Frank and Knutson, meanwhile, teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles.
West and West also won a doubles match, though they also lost their match at No. 2 doubles.