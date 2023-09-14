North Bend’s girls won the Harvest Festival cross country meet Saturday in Myrtle Point, led by Ellie Massey and Bryleigh Mead.
Massey won the 5-kilometer run in 20 minutes and 44 seconds, followed by Mead (21:34). Coquille’s Ada Millet was third (22:12) and North Bend’s other three scoring runners all were in the top eight, with Lauren Wolfe fourth (22:37), Alize Page sixth (22:51) and Abby Woodruff eighth (24:04).
North Bend scored 17 points, to 40 for Phoenix and 75 for host Myrtle Point.
Phoenix won the boys title with 23 points, followed by North Bend with 55, Douglas 72 and Reedsport 83.
Kael Feeley won the race in 17:10 for Phoenix. North Bend’s Matix Wolfe was fourth (18:23), followed by teammate Tiago Schrader (18:39), Myrtle Point’s Eli Nicholson (18:54) and Reedsport’s Creo Zeller (19:20).
UMPQUA OPENER: North Bend’s girls were second and Bandon third behind Roseburg in the meet at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
Roseburg’s Sylvia Eckman won the 5,000-meter race in 19:32. Massey was third (20:51), Bandon’s Marley Petrey fourth (21:23) and Mead fifth (21:52). Bandon’s Analise Miller was ninth (22:38) and teammate Lilly Iverson was 11th (22:57), Just ahead of Reedsport’s Hammond.
In the boys meet North Medford won the team title, followed by Roseburg and Reedsport.
North Medford’s Elijah Zavala was individual winner in 16:45. Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson was the top South Coast runner, placing seventh in 17:50.
Most of the South Coast’s schools compete this Saturday in the Prefontaine Memorial Run in Coos Bay.