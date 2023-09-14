Cross Country

North Bend’s girls won the Harvest Festival cross country meet Saturday in Myrtle Point, led by Ellie Massey and Bryleigh Mead.

Massey won the 5-kilometer run in 20 minutes and 44 seconds, followed by Mead (21:34). Coquille’s Ada Millet was third (22:12) and North Bend’s other three scoring runners all were in the top eight, with Lauren Wolfe fourth (22:37), Alize Page sixth (22:51) and Abby Woodruff eighth (24:04).

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters