North Bend’s girls basketball team celebrated senior night with a win over Creswell on Friday in a battle of schools with the same mascot.
The brown and gold Bulldogs beat the red and black Bulldogs 40-21 after building a 28-8 halftime lead that included Creswell not scoring in the second quarter.
“We played pretty solid defensively,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said.
The Bulldogs jumped out front 18-8 in the first quarter on the strength of solid outside shooting.
“Liz Mahr had a great senior night,” Forrester said. “She hit two big 3-pointers in the first quarter that gave us some separation. I was happy to see Liz have such a great game tonight.”
Mahr, Caitlyn Anderson and Maja Hartmann are the team’s only seniors.
Anderson scored three points in the win. Trinity Barker had 16 and Adrianna Frank 10 for North Bend.
The win improved the team’s record to 6-2 and came two days after a 42-24 loss to Willamette and also came in North Bend’s final scheduled home game.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to face rival Marshfield at Pirate Palace on Monday (results weren’t available by press time) and visit Class 6A Roseburg on Tuesday. The only other game currently scheduled is June 19 at Elmira.