NORTH BEND — Basketball season opened on the first day possible for the North Bend girls basketball team, when the Bulldogs hosted Powers on Monday, the first day allowable for contests in the traditional winter sports.
Even as the traditional spring sports were in their final week, the season started for basketball, swimming and wrestling.
North Bend easily beat short-handed Powers, which was without its top returning player as Trinidy Blanton prepared for the state track meet this weekend. The Bulldogs won 45-17.
Adrianna Frank had 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Trinity Barker scored nine and Kylee Lambert added seven.
Lauren Stallard had seven points to lead the Cruisers.
The Bulldogs followed their season-opening with with an equally dominant victory over Siuslaw in Florence on Wednesday, scoring the first 19 points on the way to a 43-15 victory.
Haley Reeves had 11 points, Frank 10 and Lambert eight for the Bulldogs in the win.
North Bend plays the Vikings again Friday at home.
Powers, meanwhile, hosts Elkton on Tuesday and Yoncalla on Thursday.