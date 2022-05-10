COOS BAY — North Bend girls tennis coach Corey Goll said his team this year is a rarity.
The Bulldogs are loaded with seniors, and not just seniors, players who have been in the program throughout their high school careers.
“This group has stayed together,” Goll said, adding that just that fact is impressive given that the group’s sophomore year was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and the junior season was shortened for the same reason.
“Before (this group) I probably only had three,” Goll said of players who have stayed with the program.
The Bulldogs host the Midwestern League district tournament this week on Thursday and Friday, hoping to advance as many players as possible to next week’s Class 5A state tournament.
Goll likes the chances for several players to advance.
“The level of potential in this group is through the roof,” he said.
The top four singles players and top four doubles teams advance to state.
Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson are the top seeded doubles team entering the district tournament after dominating throughout the league season. That included a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ashland’s Sofia Shelton and Talia Vivrett on Friday, when the Bulldogs wrapped up their league schedule with matches against the Grizzlies and Churchill at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon’s William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center. Shelton and Vivrett are the No. 2 seeds at the district tournament.
North Bend beat the Grizzlies in three of the five contested matches and beat Churchill in four of the seven matches, good wins for the Bulldogs.
“Ashland and Churchill are solid teams,” Goll said.
Churchill didn’t send its top doubles team to the Bay Area, so Frank and Knutson played singles against the Lancers and each won in straight sets, Frank without losing any games against Kazuki Tanaka, who is the No. 2 singles seed at the district tournament.
Goll also likes the chances of North Bend’s next two doubles teams — sisters Emily and Madison West and the duo of Trinity Barker and Haley Reeves.
North Bend’s fourth doubles pair for district is Lauren Hayes and Sierah Martin.
The singles lineup for the Bulldogs at the district tournament includes Sydney Wilson, Madeline Groth and exchange students Ana Mesa and Kristina Jegleim
The top singles seed is Ashland’s Veronica Miller, while the No. 3 seed is Ashland’s Harper Wells and the No. 4 is Springfield’s Carina Davis.
Harper beat North Bend’s Wilson 6-0, 6-1 in Ashland’s match against the Bulldogs on Friday.
Reeves won at No. 3 singles for the Bulldogs and the West sisters won at No. 2 doubles.
Against Churchill, the Bulldogs got doubles wins by Barker and Reeves and by the West sisters.
North Bend also beat visiting Hidden Valley 7-1 in a match Saturday. Wilson, Groth, Mesa and Madison West won singles matches. The Bulldogs got doubles wins by Frank and Knutson, Barker and Reeves, and the West sisters.
The Bulldogs are a veteran team.
Frank, Knutson, Wilson, Reeves and Groth all are four-year seniors for the Bulldogs.
Emily West also is a senior and her sister is a sophomore. Martin is another senior, though a relative newcomer. Barker is a junior.
If the weather is good Thursday and Friday, the matches will be played on the outside courts at North Bend High School. If the weather is rainy, the action will be at the indoor tennis center.
The Midwestern League boys tournament will be held in Eugene.
Marshfield’s boys and girls will compete in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 3 tournament at North Medford High School, the boys on Monday and Tuesday and the girls on Thursday and Friday. Like in Class 5A, the top four singles players and top four doubles teams advance to state.