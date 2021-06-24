North Bend’s girls basketball team finished the season with a pair of wins, beating Siuslaw 51-25 on Friday and Elmira 45-10 on Saturday.
“What a great group of kids,” coach Mike Forrester said. “They work hard, do what you ask and always are looking for ways to help their teammates.”
North Bend finished the season 9-3 overall.
In the win over Siuslaw, Adrianna Frank had 19 points, Trinity Barker added 13 and Caitlyn Anderson had 10.
Against Elmira, Barker had 11 points and Frank 10.
BOYS
North Bend’s boys avenged a pair of losses from early in the season when they beat Siuslaw 54-46 on Friday.
“The guys played well against a team that beat us handily a few weeks ago,” North Bend coach Bill Callaway said.
Spencer Barker had 11 points to lead the Bulldogs. Sam Mickelson added 10 and Brady Messner and Kevin Jones had nine points each.
Braden Thornton had eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points for Siuslaw.
The Bulldogs finished the season Saturday, with a 58-42 loss to Elmira.