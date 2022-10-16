volleyball
Metro Creative Connection

North Bend’s volleyball team continued its recent surge with a four-set win over host Cottage Grove in a Sky-Em League match on Monday.

The Bulldogs beat the Lions 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-10 to improve to 5-2 in the league standings. Since a league-opening loss to Marist Catholic, North Bend is 5-1 in league, the lone loss a four-set defeat to top-ranked Marshfield, their opponent in their league finale on Tuesday at the Pirate Palace.

