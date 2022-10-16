North Bend’s volleyball team continued its recent surge with a four-set win over host Cottage Grove in a Sky-Em League match on Monday.
The Bulldogs beat the Lions 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-10 to improve to 5-2 in the league standings. Since a league-opening loss to Marist Catholic, North Bend is 5-1 in league, the lone loss a four-set defeat to top-ranked Marshfield, their opponent in their league finale on Tuesday at the Pirate Palace.
The Bulldogs are gaining momentum for the upcoming Class 4A play-in round and would host if they finish second in the final league standings or are high enough in the power rankings (they were 11th after Monday’s win).
They get another chance for momentum in Marshfield’s tournament this Saturday. Last year’s squad that reached the Class 5A quarterfinals and shared the Midwestern League title was the team champion at Marshfield.
The Pirates did not play Tuesday but had a big match Wednesday at Marist Catholic, which was 4-2 in the standings (results were not available by press time).
The Marshfield tournament will feature 16 schools, including Marist Catholic and Cottage Grove of the Sky-Em League and South Coast squads Coquille and Siuslaw. The teams will be divided into four pools, with morning pool play starting at 8 a.m., followed by bracket play.
COQUILLE TOPS OAKERS: The Red Devils maintained a hot streak by beating the host Oakers 25-14, 25-21, 17-25, 25-16 on Monday in a nonleague match.
The Red Devils remained in first place in the Far West League with an unbeaten record at 8-0 heading into their final two league matches, at Brookings-Harbor on Thursday (results were not available) and at South Umpqua on Tuesday.
St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian, the league’s two private schools in Medford, remained right behind Coquille in the standings at 7-1 after wins Tuesday over Glide and Rogue River, respectively. They both suffered their only league losses against Coquille and face each other in the league finale.
OAKERS TOP TIGERS: Bandon fell to host Oakland in a Valley Coast Conference match on Tuesday 25-13, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18.
The Tigers fell to third place in the league standings at 10-3 while Oakland improved to 10-4.
Bandon has its final home match Thursday against Illinois Valley before finishing the season in Oakridge on Saturday with matches against Lowell and the host Warriors, who are in second place.
BRAVE BEAT COUGARS: Reedsport got its second Valley Coast League win in three matches, beating visiting Illinois Valley on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-11, 25-9.
The Brave host Waldport on Thursday and finish the season at Monroe on Saturday with matches against the league-leading Dragons and Toledo.
BOBCATS SWEEP HORNETS: Myrtle Point picked up a Skyline League win on the road Tuesday, sweeping Camas Valley 25-13, 25-19, 25-15.
The Bobcats improved to 6-4 in league play heading into their regular-season finale at home Wednesday against Glendale (results were not available).
The biggest match of the season for Myrtle Point will come Tuesday when the Bobcats visit Powers in the league playoffs. The top eight teams all play that night, with the top four hosting and the four winners advancing to the league tournament at Marshfield on Saturday, Oct. 22 and representing the league in the Class 1A playoffs. The fifth-place Bobcats will visit fourth-place Powers (7-3), trying to avenge a five-set loss to the Cruisers earlier in the year and advance to the postseason.
CRUISERS FALL: Powers was swept by Days Creek on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20, denying the Cruisers a chance to finish in the top three in the standings, and finishes the regular season at home Friday against New Hope Christian.
Days Creek is one of three teams in the league all with one loss. Umpqua Valley Christian is 10-1 and North Douglas and Days Creek both 9-1. North Douglas, which handed UVC its first loss Tuesday, suffered its league loss by forfeit and finishes the league season at Days Creek.
RIDDLE TOPS PACIFIC: The host Irish swept the Pirates in a Skyline League match Tuesday 25-7, 25-13, 25-21.
The Pirates remained winless in league play, heading into their final match Thursday at Elkton (results were not available).