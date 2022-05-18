COOS BAY — As a freshman, North Bend’s Adrianna Frank reached the Class 5A tennis state final in doubles with then-senior Macy Metcalf.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frank has had to wait until her senior year to get another chance at state.
Frank and doubles partner Olivia Knutson rolled through the Midwestern League district tournament hosted by the Bulldogs, winning the title on Friday afternoon at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center.
Now Frank hopes she and Knutson can make a similar run to her freshman year, when She and Metcalf won their first three matches before falling in the final against Olivia McGough and Sarah Forester of Corvallis.
“I think if we work hard, we can,” Frank said.
The pair overwhelmed their foes at district, including beating Sophia Donovan and Elise Gray of Churchill 6-1, 6-1. They only lost one other game during the tournament, in a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal win over Willamette’s Crystal Luna and Lizbeth Silva.
“I feel like we played pretty good,” Knutson said.
The seniors were North Bend’s only state qualifiers, though two other doubles teams came close.
Sisters Madison and Emily West had match point in the third set pro set in the quarterfinals against Ashland’s Sofia Shelton and Talia Vivrett before losing three straight points in a 6-2, 5-7, 11-9 loss to the grizzlies.
In another match that would have qualified a North Bend pair for state, Trinity Barker and Haley Reeves lost to Willamette’s Luna and Silva 6-3, 7-5 in their quarterfinal match.
“Obviously, they were close,” North Bend coach Corey Goll said of the two doubles teams.
Still, he considered the district tournament to be good. North Bend finished third behind champion Churchill and Ashland in the team race.
“It was still a successful tournament,” Goll said. “The kids played hard and they had fun.”
Ultimately, only Frank and Knutson advanced to the state tournament in Portland this week.
“I’m excited,” Knutson said. “I think we could do well.”
Asked if she could impart any wisdom on her teammate since Knuston will be competing at state for the first time, Frank said, “Just have fun.”
The two form a good team.
“We just get along well,” Frank said.
“We’re very composed and competitive and both willing to work hard,” added Knutson.
They also tend to not get rattled during a tense game.
“I think that’s essential,” Knutson said. “A lot of it is mental.”
Goll said Knutson and Frank naturally flow well on the court.
“They know where they need to be and can just keep the ball in play,” he said. “That’s paramount in doubles.”
Both also attack the ball.
“They have power behind everything they hit,” Goll said.
“They’re solid. I think they could do pretty good.”
All of North Bend’s doubles teams did well at district, with Lauren Hayes and Sierah Martin winning a match before being eliminated and the Barker-Reeves and West-West pairings each winning two.
North Bend’s singles players all lost in the first round.
Ultimately, Ashland’s Veronica Miller beat Churchill’s Kazuki Tanaka 6-1, 6-2 in the championship match with Springfield’s Carina Davis beating Churchill’s McKenzie Larsen in the third-place match.
In the third-place doubles match, Ashland’s Vivrett and Shelton beat Willamette’s Luna and Silva 6-1, 6-2.
North Bend’s boys and Marshfield’s boys and girls were not able to get anyone to state in their tough districts. Churchill dominated the Midwestern League boys tournament with three of the four singles qualifiers for state, including champion Carsen Luna, and two of the four doubles teams. Ashland’s Mina Schepmann and Ian Bower won the doubles title.
Marist Catholic’s boys were even more dominant in Marshfield’s Class 4A-3A-2A-1A special district. The Spartans had three of the four singles qualifiers, as well as three of the four doubles teams, including singles champion Lucas Franssen and doubles winners Peyton Tyner and Jack Kiefer.
The girls champion was Klamath Union’s Patricia Dougherty and the St. Mary’s pair of Hannah Poisson and Pratheeka Weerakoon won the doubles title.