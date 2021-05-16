NORTH BEND — The North Bend baseball team completed an unbeaten home schedule and celebrated senior day all in one doubleheader Wednesday.
The Bulldogs swept visiting Sweet Home, earning a dramatic extra-innings win in the opener and then beating the Huskies with a quick start in the nightcap.
“I think we played really well,” said Nick Williams, one of eight seniors playing their final high school games at Clyde Allen Field. “Definitely, today is our best game.”
Williams provided the big highlight in the opener.
The teams were tied 3-all through seven innings. Hunter Wheeling led off North Bend’s half of the eighth with a single and Knoll Gederos moved him up on a grounder that was played into a Sweet Home error. Then Williams had a single to drive in Wheeling with the winning run.
“That was one of my best baseball moments I’ve ever had,” Williams said. “It felt good. I’ve been struggling this year and came up with a game-winning hit.”
The Bulldogs got their other runs in the first inning, when Daylen Brown and Bridger Holmes had singles and Chase Platt walked. Wheeling added an RBI single in the inning.
Holmes, meanwhile, was brilliant on the mound, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning, with double-digit strikeouts.
In the second game, it was Brylee Anderson’s turn on the mound, and he was nearly as brilliant as Holmes, pitching a complete game five-hitter (one of the hits a solo home run by Sweet Home’s Huston Holly). He only had three strikeouts, but two came in the seventh, including one to end the game after Sweet Home had closed a 5-1 deficit to 5-2.
“We got good pitching performances out of Bridger and Brylee,” North Bend coach Brad Horning said.
Anderson was able to pitch with the lead all game, as North Bend got all five of its runs in the first two innings, and all with two outs.
In the first inning, Holmes had a two-out triple, followed by an RBI single by Platt. Wheeling was hit by a pitch, Gederos reached on an error and Williams hit a two-run single.
In the second inning, Coleman Compton had a single. After Anderson hit a pop-up to second base, Brown hit a fielder’s choice, with Compton out at second, and Holmes blasted a home run over the left field fence.
Gederos added a single and double later, but the Bulldogs didn’t score again.
That didn’t matter because Anderson pitched so well.
He had a lot of help.
“The defense behind both Bridger and me was solid,” Anderson said.
Compton made a number of great plays in center field, and added a lot more to the team, Horning said.
“Coleman made a big difference in center field,” he said. “He hit the ball hard today. And he was a good team-first guy while he was here.”
Compton even gave up his last at-bat so Brendan West could have a plate appearance.
It made for a great senior day for Holmes, Anderson, Williams, Platt, Compton, Brown, West and Jake Cant.
“There’s nothing better than playing your last home game and getting a sweep,” Holmes said.
It was extra sweet with parents and friends in the audience.
“It’s good to have the parents be able to come watch,” Anderson said.
The Bulldogs have a pair of games left, against Class 6A schools Roseburg and North Medford.