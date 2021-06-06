North Bend cheer team has strong season

North Bend’s cheer team earned a rating of outstanding during the state cheerleading competition sponsored by the Oregon School Activities Association.
The competition this year was virtual, with schools sending in videos of their performances.
Only seven schools earned superior rankings — Aloha, David Douglas, Lake Oswego, Westview, Crater, Gladstone and Ridgeview.
North Bend also was named champions in the Class 5A All-Girl stunt division at the OCCA championships.
The OCCA event was one of three events the Bulldogs competed in, in addition to sending in their video to OSAA.
The cheer team did all of the traditional elements — stunting, tumbling, crowd-leading and dancing.
North Bend’s 14-member team finished third at West Linn, second at Lakeridge and fourth at the OCCA championships.
Members of the squad, include co-captains Chloe Linnehan and Kayla Dion, as well as Kennedy Woodworth, Sidney Wilson, Camila Torres, Amyaika Funk, Alyssa Bernhardt, Kiyannah Reed, Sydney Howard, Taylor Bough, Addisyn Carlstrom, Emily Walters, Chelsea Patton and Lupita Trujillo.