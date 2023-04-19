North Bend cheer squad wins national competition

North Bend’s competition cheer team struck gold at a national competition.
The Bulldogs, who claimed the squad’s first OSAA trophy since 2014 when they placed fifth in the Class 4A championships at Oregon City earlier this winter, finished first in their division at the Sharp Nationals competition.
North Bend also was awarded the most enthusiastic team out of all the squads and finished second for all teams in stunts.
Individually, Amyaika Funk was second and Addisyn Carlstrom fourth in tumbling and Alyssa Bernhardt was third in jumps.
The team also includes Kiyannah Reed, Maili Hiner-Ellis, Kylee Dilts, Nikki Hayward and Addison Hansen.