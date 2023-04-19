North Bend cheer squad wins national competition

The North Bend cheer squad  earned gold at the Sharp Nationals competition, bringing home a national title.

 Contributed photo

North Bend’s competition cheer team struck gold at a national competition.

The Bulldogs, who claimed the squad’s first OSAA trophy since 2014 when they placed fifth in the Class 4A championships at Oregon City earlier this winter, finished first in their division at the Sharp Nationals competition.

